Carlos Alcaraz continues ahead in the ATP Challenger of Oeiras 3, in Portugal, after beating the American in three sets this Wednesday Brandon nakashima (3-6, 6-4 and 6-4 in 2 hours and 10 minutes). The one from El Palmar will face the winner of the duel between the Argentine Federico Coria and the Portuguese Gastao Elias in the quarterfinals.

After overwhelming the Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama in the first round by a clear score of 6-0 and 6-3, The young Murcian tennis player suffered a lot to overcome the number 139. The first set went to 19-year-old Nakashima 3-6, scoring the last three games of this heat when the score was 3-3 and Alcaraz had been able to balance an adverse 1-3.

The poise of the American player allowed him to gain an advantage, but Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil knew how to react on time when, also in the second set, he continued in tow until 2-4. From there Alcaraz, with four consecutive games, took the game to the tiebreaker with a 6-4 that gave him a lot of confidence.

The triumph and the pass to the third round would be decided in the third and final set and there finally the pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero took the initiative fundamentally with his right game.

After four games, the Murcian served to get 4-1, but gave up the serve and that gave wings to Nakashami, who tied and even took the lead with two games won over the rest. But Alcaraz recovered and tied the victory. It is already in quarters.