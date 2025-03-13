The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz overwhelmed the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday and advanced to the quarterfinals of Indian Wells Masters 1000 (United States), where the Argentine Francisco is awaited.

Alcaraz, World Cup number, surpassed veteran Dimitrov (15) 6-1 and 6-1 in an entertaining duel despite the almost absolute domain of Spanish.

The Spanish chains 15 games won in a row in the Californian desert, where he aspires to proclaim himself champion on Sunday for the third consecutive year, a deed only achieved by Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

At 21, Alcaraz will look for his semifinal rooms in Indian Wells on Thursday against Cerú (26 of the ATP), whom he won in his only previous meeting in 2024 in Queen’s grass.









Ceruing him “he is playing very well, he has won very difficult players,” Alcaraz recalled.

The experienced Dimitrov could precisely boast of having won his last two duels to the Spanish prodigy, in the Miami 1000 Masters (2024) and Shanghai (2023), but this Wednesday he barely scratched two games in front of an impregnable Alcaraz.

The former world number one sorry crossed a brief bump at the beginning of the second quarter, when a strong wind in the Valley of Coachella and Dimitrov won several colorful exchanges.

After tactical adjustments, Alcaraz finished a match in which he enjoyed points to win each of the 14 games.

«We had to give our best because it was hard for the wind. Today it was about surviving, ”said the Spanish. “I hope we don’t have these conditions in the next game.”