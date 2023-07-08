Almost four hours of play for the Spanish before overtaking the Chilean. Surprises Eubanks, who overcomes O’Connell in three sets

Luigi Ansaloni

It wasn’t a trivial match at all, the one won by world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, in the opening match of the day at the Wimbledon Central. The Spaniard got the better of a very difficult Nicolas Jarry (seeded number 25) in four sets (6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 7-5 in 3 hours and 55 minutes. A very competitive match which seriously risked finishing in the fifth set, with results that could have been unpredictable and surprising.The Chilean was very good at his serve (15 aces for him and a 74% completion on the first), which kept Alcaraz under pressure, never allowing him In the fourth set Jarry was ahead 4-1 and the Central was already ready in the fifth, but at that point Alcaraz’s “garra” came out, who first reassembled the break and then gave the final boost to the However, the doubts remain: the Spaniard has moved less well on the grass in recent days, and his shots seemed short, less precise and lethal. In the next round there could be a match against Berrettini or Zverev: fingers crossed. See also Sampdoria, Morten Thorsby has accepted the transfer to Union Berlin

SLOW TREND — Some headaches also for Daniil Medvedev: the world number three got the better of the Hungarian Fucsovics 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4, therefore making a comeback. The Russian took a while to register the opponent’s game, very good at taking them all in the first set, then once the serve was settled and the Hungarian dropped, he closed the match without too many problems. The audience at No.1 roared and brazenly cheered on Fucsovics, some thought it was because of the war issue, something against Medvedev’s nationality in short (English and Russian, never loved too much), but it was Daniil himself who joke about it and deny it: “I love the Wimbledon crowd because they always cheer against the loser and they always want the fifth set – said Medvedev in the interview at the end of the match – And even during the fifth set, they still cheer for the loser” . See also Champions, unstoppable Conegliano! He is in the final for the fourth time

rune marathon — That Holger Rune was one who never gives up is certainly not new, but the proof of determination given by the Dane on court 3 of Wimbledon was incredible. The 20-year-old, seeded number 6, made it comeback in the fifth set against Davidovich Fokina, after being trailing 2 sets and saving two match points at 4-5 for his opponent. Not only that: in the decisive super tiebreak Rune was down 6-2 before and 8-5 after, but at that point when everything seemed compromised Fokina decided to give him a hand, when on 8-7 and two serves at his disposal he badly lost both in points, complete with the crazy idea of ​​a serve from below on 8-8. That said, Rune has once again proven that he really is an extremely difficult player to beat under any conditions.

all easy — Instead, no problem for Stefanos Tsitsipas against Laslo Djere (6-4 7-6 (5) 6-4), despite five days in a row on the pitch, which does not seem to have exhausted him much, while he continues to surprise Christopher Eubanks ( victory in three sets against the Australian O’Connell): this American plays really well, especially if the exchange remains in the first 3-4 rounds. Lehecka also did well (watched at Wimbledon by Tomas Berdych, who is only giving him advice for now but who knows), victorious over Tommy Paul. See also F1 | Ferrari 2022 will be presented on February 17th