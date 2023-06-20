The Spaniard, making his seasonal debut on grass, beats Rinderknech in three sets. In the round of 16 also Rune

Joseph DiGiovanni

With enormous effort and after a game played under constant pressure, Carlos Alcaraz reached the round of 16 at Queen’s, a tournament he played for the first time in his career. The Spaniard, back on the courts after the knockout against Djokovic in the semifinals in Paris and making his season debut on grass, passes against Arthur Rinderknech, the French lucky loser who had packed his bags after the defeat in the last qualifying round against Dimitrov. It ends 4-6 7-5 7-6 (3) in two hours and 35 minutes for Carlos, against a player (who replaced the retired Fils), honest number 83 in the world (best ranking 42) who found the best day of his career, but it wasn’t enough against Alcaraz. To face the number two in the world (he would be one again if he wins the tournament), in the second round, will be the Czech Lehecka, ahead in straight sets against Davidovich Fokina. See also Lionel Messi unleashes madness in a restaurant in Argentina

THE MATCH — Good striker and excellent server, Rinderknech proceeds on serve, suffering in the seventh game, when he has to cancel three break points. It’s a game that clouds Carlitos, who starts sending shots into the corridor, misses a comfortable smash and gives up the serve to 0. Rinderknech serves for the set, but wastes the point to take the first set and is slipped in by repeated passers from Carlos, who finds the counter-break. Alcaraz is no longer effective with his serve and falls back into the abyss, giving up again (at 15) and losing the first set 6-4. Alcaraz’s nervousness is tangible and continues even at the beginning of the second set: after 9 consecutive points from his rival, Carlos pulls himself out of an uncomfortable 0-30 and scores 4 points in a row. It goes on serving until 5-5, but the first real moment of difficulty arrives for Rinderknech, who loses the serve at 15. In the following game Alcaraz serves for the set and on the third occasion he makes it, extending the match to partial decisive. See also Vuelta a España 2022: this is how the classifications go, after stage 20

EPILOGUE — At the beginning of the third set, the French cancels two break points and holds the serve with 4 consecutive points. Then it’s him who gets two break points and takes advantage of the second opportunity, driving Carlos back into the nightmare. Alcaraz is a great fighter and immediately recovers the disadvantage, in a match that goes directly to the tie-break (from 2-2 to 6-6 nobody loses the serve). The point of 3-1 is fantastic, with an inside-out from Carlitos which extends until the final 7-3.

RUNES — In comeback and with difficulty, Holger Rune passes on Maxime Cressy and gets the pass for the round of 16. The Dane, seeded number 2, is not known to be a herbivore but is beginning to adapt to the surface. He will find the British Peniston in the second round: Rune, who starts the game very badly by quickly going down 5-2, comes back with 12 points to 4 and takes the match to the tie-break, where he wins 7-4. In the second part we go straight up to the 11th game, in which Rune successfully defends two break points (on the first Cressy shoots a comfortable backhand into the middle of the net). Despite three double faults in the next game, the American earned the tiebreaker after a 10-minute game to save the game. At that point the unplayable Rune comes out: the point of 2-0 is found with a passerby from an impossible position, that of 5-1 with a super response, that of 6-2 with another monstrous passerby. Eventually Holger passes with two tiebreakers to win 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3). See also Javier Hernández will not return to the Mexican National Team

THE OTHERS — The first set won 6-1 against the wild card Broady is not enough, as he is reassembled and then beaten by Mannarino, who passes to the next round. Popyrin, who entered the main draw following Raonic’s retirement, is sent home by Thompson in the Australian derby. Fully galvanized by the victory in Stuttgart and the entry into the top 10, Frances Tiafoe overwhelms the Dutch Van de Zandschulp.