Alcaraz king of Wimbledon, Djokovic dethroned

CARLOS ALCARAZ! The first success, at 20, at Wimbledon, in front of the King of his Spain and Princess Kate of the United Kingdom, against the most successful of all time, Novak Djokovic, 36, king dethroned on the grass of his triumphs, 7, as Federer. To be the strongest, you have to beat the strongest.

And the Spanish champion, leader of the new generation of top players (there are the Danish Rune and our Sinner)confirmed his world number 1, beating Novak, number 2, in five hard-fought sets with the score of 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after 4 hours and 46 minutes of play.

It is a pity that the legendary and regretted Gianni Clerici (who passed away on June 6, 2022) and Rino Tommasi, two tennis poets, did not report the match on the RAI channels.

Nole: “Ugly knockout”. And Rafa Nadal writes….



For Alcaraz it is the first career victory on Wimbledon grass, the second in Grand Slam trials, after the US Open in 2022.

For Djokovic, often controversial with the spectators, and who hadn’t lost since 2017 on the London lawn (78 wins, one retirement), the goal of the 24th victory in Grand Slam tournaments has faded. He was moved, the Serbian, at the end of the match, saying goodbye to his son. The day is to be marked with the ‘red circle’, as would have been the case for the important points, the master Rino Tommasi.

The fifth game of the third set was exciting, at 3-1 in favor of the Spaniard, the two staged one of the most beautiful and longest games in recent Wimbledon history: 26 minutes of deadly shots, errors, replies and show, with Alcaraz, who managed to find the break, if not decisive, very important, in this historic tennis marathon

