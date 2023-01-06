Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 in world tennis, misses the Australian Open due to injury, the first round of the Grand Slam season scheduled from 16 to 30 January in Melbourne. “When I was in my prime before the season, I injured myself with a fortuitous and forced gesture during training, this time to the semimembranosus muscle of my right leg. I had worked hard to get to the top in Australia,” announces the 19-year-old Spaniard on his social, formalizing the renunciation of tournaments scheduled in Australia, including the Open. “It’s a tough time but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024,” he says addressing the Australian enthusiasts.