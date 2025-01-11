Carlos Alcaraz begins his journey at the 2025 Australian Open against Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko, number 72 in the ATP ranking and whom he has only faced once. It was last year at the Mutua Madrid Open and the Murcian settled the match comfortably (6-2/6-1).

The tennis player from El Palmar thus begins the dispute for the first major of the season, which is also the only Grand Slam that is missing from his record, having won the US Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Other possible rivals appear on the path of the Murcian, such as the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the Australian Jordan Thompson, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and the British Jack Draper in the round of 16.





If he advances in the draw, the important rivals would come from the quarterfinals, with the Serbian Novak Djokovic in that tie and Alexander Zverev would be the opponent in the semifinals. The Spaniard will only play with Jannik Sinner, current champion of the tournament and number one in the ATP ranking, in a hypothetical final.

The Murcian, third in the world, does not arrive at the 2025 Australian Open with the best feelings. He lost to Alex de Minaur 7-4, 4-6, 10-5 in a charity exhibition match on the Rod Laver court at Melbourne Park. In another friendly against Alexei Popyrin, the Murcian won with a solid 6-3 and 6-4.

Schedule and where to watch the 2025 Australian Open match between Alcaraz and Shevchenko



Alcaraz during a training session prior to the debut at the Australian Open 2025 DAVID GRAY / AFP

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Shevchenko, corresponding to the first round of the Australian Open 2025, will be played this Monday, January 13, at 9:00 a.m. The match can be seen on television on Eurosport and Max and can also be followed live on the website The Vanguard.