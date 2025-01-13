If this first round is overcome, Alcaraz’s opponent in the next would be the winner of the clash between the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka and the Tunisian Aziz Dougaz, a match that is still in play with one set won by each player.

Carlos Alcaraz starts the season at number 3 in the ATP ranking and his debut will be against Shevchenko, number 77 in the world who he has faced once before. It was in the 2024 Madrid Masters when the Murcian won by a clear 6-2 and 6-1.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam that resists the Spaniard who won the US Open in 2022, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024 and Roland Garros in 2024.

This is the fourth participation in the Australian Open for Carlos Alcaraz, who achieved his best result in the first Grand Slam of the season last year by reaching the quarterfinals where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

First tournament of the year for the Murcian tennis player who will face Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko. Alcaraz’s last appointment, to close 2024, was his Davis Cup quarterfinal match with Spain last November, his victory in two sets against Tallón Griekspoor.

Good morning and welcome to Carlos Alcaraz’s debut at the Australian Open 2025.