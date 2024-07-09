London (AFP)

The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, ranked third in the world, overturned a set deficit against the American Tommy Paul (13), and defeated him 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, and 6-2, in the Wimbledon Championship, the third of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, and set up a semi-final date with the Russian Daniil Medvedev, ranked fifth.

Alcaraz (21 years old) won last year in the same round easily against Medvedev, on his way to winning the title at the expense of Serbian Novak Djokovic in five sets.

Italian Jazmine Paolini, ranked seventh in the world, set up a date in the women’s semi-finals with Croatian Donna Vekic (37), after defeating American Emma Navarro (17) easily 6-2 and 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

Paulini, 28, had never won a match at Wimbledon before this edition.