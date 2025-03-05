03/05/2025



Updated at 13: 11h.





The first 1,000 tournament of the year begins with novelties. After 25 years, Indian Wells has decided to change the surface of its tracks, of a traditionally slower floor than other events that are played in the United States, such as Miami and the US Open, to a faster one that grants less height to the ball of the ball and more speed in the exchange.

For the organization, it is a strategy to match the surfaces designed for the well -being of the player, which does not have to alter the conditions of one tournament to another. But, like all modifications, it is not always the pleasure of all tennis players.

Aryna Sabalenkanumber 1 in the world, he is happy with this change. Your tennis operates with faster and, therefore, its innate aggressiveness can take it to even higher levels of superiority with this material of the Laykold company. «I love the clues. They are a little faster, so it is better for me. I feel very good so far. I will tell you after playing my first game. I hope I will continue, ”said the Belarusian.

Is with her too Elena Rybakinaalthough the Kazaja, which won in Indian Wells in 2023, has not noticed so much the difference with respect to last year: «I notice that it is not much faster, but the boat is a bit lower. These days there has been a lot of wind and with a lot of sun, so the boat was different. But I think the track is fine ».









Both Sabalenka and Rybakina support much of their style of play in aggressiveness and serve, which is favored with this surface change. But for tennis players with a more diverse style, with more alternative resources and less preponderance with the service, it can mean a greater challenge to lead the points, as for Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard has won the last two editions, has only lost two games of 18 played, aspires to the triplet, the first of his career, which would lock him with other names such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and he did not like this clue so much faster that he starts trying these days, just landed Monday night in the Californian desert: «Sincerely, it is sincerely a change that I have not understood. It has been 25 years with the same track, and now they change it. I don’t know why they have done it, ”he said at a press conference.

«I have to practice a little more in them. I consider myself a player who adapts his game very well to all surfaces and conditions, ”he observed however.

The discordant note put it Daniil Medvedev. Finalist in the last two editions, and a very good style player for the fast track, he already complained about the slowness of these tracks two years ago, considering them “a misfortune.” For now, he does not feel impressed by the alleged higher speed, on the contrary: «It is fine. I like Indian Wells, even the clues of now, but they seem almost slower than before. Very slow ».