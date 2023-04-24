It was the end dreamed of by the Count of Godó and the more than 6,000 people gathered at the Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona and Carlos Alcaraz did not fail. The Spaniard, with 26 winning shots, defeated a self-conscious Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3 and 6-4) and, for the second year in a row, delighted the Barcelona public with a title that is becoming routine for him.

After Rafael Nadal’s dominance on these tracks, as exemplified by his twelve titles and the fact that the center court bears his name, Alcaraz al Godó came to dominate. Two titles and ten victories in a row ensure the change of command in the quintessential Spanish tennis tournament, the one in which Manolo Santana, Manuel Orantes, Emilio Sánchez Vicario, Juan Carlos Ferrero and company triumphed, and now Alcaraz dominates with an iron fist .

Because the week of El Palmar has been perfect. Five matches, ten sets played and ten sets won. No one has questioned his second title here and the ninth of his sports career. Not even a Tsitsipas who has already lost three finals in Barcelona, ​​like Guillermo Vilas and David Ferrer, who never went without winning in one of the most prestigious tournaments on clay.

The Greek, who already fell in the quarterfinals last year against Alcaraz, this time surprised with a good start, taking advantage of the gaps in service that the Murcian has conceded all week. He began hesitantly to serve Alcaraz and allowed the Greek to take the lead with his second break ball. The Greek’s right half court worked, one of his best weapons, and the Spaniard needed a step forward, which he achieved by exploiting one of Tsitsipas’ greatest weaknesses. With dropshot after dropshot, Alcaraz forced the Greek to move forward, which destabilized him and slowed down his game.

He was not comfortable in that scenario, because he was also unable to read the well-hidden droplets of the Spaniard, who soon recovered the ‘break’ and began to command the game. Tsitsipas, temperamental as he alone, was not rescued by anyone from the crossroads; not even his father, giving constant advice from the stands.

As a result of the first break in favor of Alcaraz, with 2-2, the game became unbalanced very quickly and broke when the Murcian made it 5-3. The fist was shown in the air and the Barcelona central rumbled, which had the champion very close to retaining the crown.

The Spaniard, in addition, since his victory at the US Open in 2021, the morale of the Greek has been eating, who is unable to get up from his blows. With nine drop shots he tied up and deactivated Tsitsipas’ game, which left several ugly ‘rods’ with which he delivered his service and the game. This, coupled with a sensational improvement on serve – he only lost four points on serve in the second set – brought the title directly to the showcases of Ferrero’s pupil.

The trophy is accompanied by 500 sweet points for the Murcian, because, if he successfully defends the Masters 1,000 in Madrid in two weeks, he will be five points behind Novak Djokovic in the ATP ranking, who lost in the quarterfinals in Banja Luka and He has elbow problems. The Serbian will not participate in Madrid and will give up the 360 ​​points of last year’s semifinals. Before Roland Garros, he will have to play in Rome, where he defends the title, that is; 1,000 points, while Alcaraz did not play in the Italian capital last year. The possibility of the Murcian being number one before Roland Garros is real.