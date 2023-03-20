Alcaraz returns to the top of the ATP ranking

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia He reoccupies the top of the ATP six months and eight days later and is still ten months younger than when the Australian Lleyton Hewitt reached it, whom the Murcian ousted as the youngest tennis player to be number 1.

His 6-3, 6-2 victory against the Russian Daniel Medvedev in the final of the Masters 1,000 in Indian Wells, which barely lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes, he endorsed the new success of the tennis player from El Palmar.

Carlos Alcaraz collapses on the court just finished the US Open final. See also F1 | Krack already impressed by the impact of Alonso in Aston

The rise of Alcaraz

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil became world number 1 for the first time on September 11, beating Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final of the US Open 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (1) and 6- 3.

He remained at the top for 20 weeks in a row until he was ousted by the Serbian Novak Djokovic at the end of January and after the man from Palma suffered two injuries that he sustained and that made him not compete for three and a half months.

Alcaraz was by far the youngest tennis player to appear at the head of the ATP ranking, leading Hewitt by no less than 1 year, 4 months and 19 days, who had that record since November 2001 when the man from Adelaide was 20 years, 8 months and 26 days precisely after winning the US Open.

Carlos, who will turn 20 on May 5, reached that peak for the first time at 19 years, 4 months, and 7 days and returns to it at 19 years, 10 months, and 15 days.

EFE

More sports news