Carlos Alcaraz recognized on Tuesday that playing on track one gave him an advantage over his rivals, but the rain turned everything upside down and he will return today, 72 hours later, to the courts. The championship referees have had to change the calendar of their sector of the table so that there is more equity in the competition. The consequence is that he has had one more day of rest and that the next games may be tight.

The first will play on center court, starting at 2:30 p.m. peninsular time. Djokovic will do it in the three. The Spanish’s rival will be Alexandre Müller, a 26-year-old Frenchman and 86 in the ranking. He started the match with his compatriot, Arthur Rinderknech, on Tuesday. He won the first set, 7-6, before rain forced the match to be cancelled, and they finished it off on Wednesday, with Muller losing the first set and winning the other two.

Possible rivals in the third round



Possible rivals for the Spaniard in the third round, such as the German Alexander Zverev or the Italian Matteo Berrettini, passed the first round yesterday afternoon due to the weather and will join the Murcian today in the second phase. And the referees will have to organize the days of the weekend. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was happy because he had beaten French tennis player Arthur Fils in the first round, 7-6, 6-1, 6-2, after playing poorly in his first preparation match for Wimbledon grass, at Queen’s, and even worse in the next, that of Eastbourne.

His best result in London was last year, falling in the second round. This time, 24th in the ranking, he will play against the Dutchman Botic Van de Zalschup, number 44. In 2022 he reached the round of 16, but beating the Chinese ZhiZhen Zhang this week cost him five sets played in three days. “I have won on the fast track and it will not affect me,” Davidovich predicted.

If he defeats the Dutchman, Davidovich could have a rival from the Canary Islands Roberto Carballes Baena, who won for the first time, in his fifth appearance, a match on the grass at Wimbledon. His rival in the second round is none other than number 6, Holger Rune.

On the other hand, Spanish women’s tennis began Wimbledon with six representatives in the women’s individual draw and four days after the start it was left with only Badosa, after the defeats of Bouzas, Masarova, Párrizas and Bucsa. Badosa, who has just arrived due to a back vertebra injury. Today she will try to stay in competition in the second round that will cross her with the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.