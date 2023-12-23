Saturday, December 23, 2023, 7:50 p.m.



Carlos Alcaraz doesn't rest even on Christmas. The tennis player takes advantage of every minute he has to prepare for his last two events of the year. He demonstrated this this Saturday, by going to train on the slopes of the Murcia Country Club, known as Tiro de Pichón, in El Palmar.

The Murcian tennis player is finalizing his preparations before his trip to Saudi Arabia next week. Alcaraz will play an exhibition match in Riyadh on December 27 alongside Novak Djokovic. The number 1 and number 2 in the ATP ranking will meet at the Kingdom Arena before meeting again in January at the Australian Grand Slam, where the 2024 season will start.

But that is not all. Alcaraz will have a tight schedule next week, since after facing Djokovic he will have to immediately return to Murcia to star alongside Roberto Bautista, winner of eleven ATP titles, in a charity match at the Palacio de los Deportes. It will be the first time that the man from Murcia plays in his homeland since he made the leap to professional tennis.