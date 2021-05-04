The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz, who this Wednesday will play for the first time against his idol Rafa Nadal, prepares that appointment training with another great of the ATP circuit, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, current number 3 in the world. This Tuesday they worked together for the first time in one of the auxiliary tracks of the Caja Mágica. Both will face the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday. Alcaraz, on his birthday, will try to surprise Nadal. And Medvedev still does not know who will be his rival.

The expected confrontation between Nadal and Alcaraz It will start at three in the afternoon and will obviously be played on the central court of the Madrid complex, the Manolo Santana track. Access to a maximum of 5,000 spectators is allowed and the expectation generated by the duel between the Manacorí and the Murcian is maximum. The match will be given live by Teledeporte and it has not been left for the night session so that it does not coincide with the second leg of the Champions League semifinals between Chelsea and Real Madrid, which will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Whatever happens tomorrow, Alcaraz will ascend next week to its best historical ranking and next Monday it will be, at least, number 114 in the world, scratching its way into the top 100, a barrier that would be just over 100 points away. The clash against Nadal will be the second of his life against a player from the ‘top 10’. The previous one was in mid-March in Acapulco against German Alexander Zverev, who beat Alcaraz in two sets (6-3 and 6-1).