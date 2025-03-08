Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won (6-4, 6-2) to the French Quentin Halys This Saturday to solve your debut in the tournament of Indian Wells, First 1000 masters of the seasonand mention in third round with the Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Alcaraz, champion in this 2025 in Róterdam, strongly began his defense of the Californian desert, where he has won the last two editions, already 13 games won in a row. The Murcia, who will need to go with that march more before a Shapovalov More dangerous, he had no problems against Halys, surpassed by the temper and forcefulness of the Murcian from the beginning.

The only Spanish representative that remains in the Coachella Valley, after the pickled of six national losses in the first round of the ATP team, did not need adaptation or contact with the Californian hard track. From the first game, El Palmar hit him with everything and found the early ‘break’.

The French released the nerves and defended his serve better, even having a ‘break’ ball when the Spanish took out to close the sleeve. Alcaraz responded without scares and was considered afraid to not open a advantage to strain halys in the second set: a 4-0 in that act left the duel to sentence.









With more than triple winning blows (7-28) and also accepting some errors not forced by that impetus of its premiere, Alcaraz finished the beginning of his Indian Wells defense in just over an hour. Now, in Third Ronda awaits a Shapovalov who won in 2023 in Roland Garros in the only precedent between them.