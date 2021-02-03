The young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He assured that he is very well physically despite the strict quarantine to which he subjected and valued his high tennis level after eliminating the Belgian and fourteenth world classified David goffin (1) at the Great Ocean Road Open tournament.

“During the quarantine I tried to keep myself physically well and follow the plan set to the letter. I really want to maintain this level for the Grand Slam “, commented the Murcian, who will face Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in the next round. “At the end of the meeting I was very happy after meeting my coach Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image and my partner Pablo Carreño, “added the young promise after explaining that his plan was to impose his game based on aggressiveness.

“I always enter the court thinking that I can win because it is essential to think positive. From the first games I felt good and I saw that I could win the game “, argument. Finally, Alcaraz admitted that these types of victories give him confidence in the face of the Australian Open but that they do not alter the way of facing it at all.