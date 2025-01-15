The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz This Wednesday he overwhelmed the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka to advance to the third round of the Australian Open with a superb performance in which he only lost five games.

The number three in the world and champion of four Grand Slams hit the Japanese tennis player (No. 65) with a resounding score of 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 in just one hour and 21 minutes at the Margaret Court Arena, the second Melbourne Park track.

“How much less time spent on the track in a Grand Slam, especially at the beginning, the better,” said Alcaraz, who is pursuing in Melbourne the only one of the four major tournaments still absent from his record. »Physically I feel great and I am only focused on spending as little time as possible on the track«, he stated. The Murcian entered the match like a storm and in just 18 minutes he had already won the first set, in which Nishioka could only win four points.





Especially precise in the serve, An aspect of his game that he has worked on this year, Alcaraz maintained the tone in the second set, with five ‘aces’ and 91% of points won on the first serve. With the match decided, the Japanese tennis player tried to resist the Spaniard’s game better in the third set, but a break in the fifth game was enough to seal the tie. In the third round, Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between the Portuguese Nuno Borges and the Australian Jordan Thompson.

#Alcaraz #overwhelms #Nishioka #Australian #Open