Just ten days before the start of the Australian Open, one of the tournaments that a priori was presented as great incentives of this edition. Carlos Alcaraz, 19, announced through his social networks that he will not be able to play the first major of the season due to an injury sustained during training. The current ATP number one suffered a setback in the muscles of his right leg and will not be able to compete from the 16th, the start date of the tournament, for which he is exposed to losing the throne, since Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tstitsipas will have the opportunity to unseat him at the Melbourne Park event.

“When I was in my best moment of the preseason, I was injured in a fortuitous and forced gesture while training,” lamented Alcaraz, at the top of the circuit since September 11, when he won the US Open in New York. “I had worked a lot to reach my best level in Australia and unfortunately I won’t be able to play even the Care A2+ Kooyong [una exhibición previa, entre los días 10 y 12] nor the Australian Open. It is a hard moment, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look ahead. See you in 2024, Australia, ”added the Spaniard in his message, in which he also specified that the injury affects the“ semimembranosus muscle ”of the right leg, in what is another stroke of bad luck.

Alcaraz has not played an official match since November 4, when he was forced to leave the quarterfinal duel of the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy against the Danish Holger Rune. Then, the talent of El Palmar damaged his abdominal muscles and he had to give up playing in the Masters Cup in Turin and the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, where he was theoretically going to lead the Spanish team. Once the recovery process was completed, he returned to activity, began the preseason at the operations center in Villena (Alicante) -where he exercises throughout the year- and later participated in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where he gave up in the double commitment against Andrei Rublev and Ruud.

Now, however, another physical mishap puts a brake on him again and leaves his number one status up in the air. From stick to stick mood. After the lavish explosion in Miami (March), the triumphant parade on clay (titles in Barcelona and Madrid) and the coronation on the New York concrete at Flushing Meadows, the Spanish tennis player was losing competitive livid and the results suffered; Since he became the youngest male number one in history, he has lost his spark, largely due to the physical wear and tear accumulated over a grueling course in which he played 70 official matches and, above all, accused the weight of having all gazes on him. Since he served as leader of the rankingAlcaraz has won six games and lost four, in addition to those mentioned in Abu Dhabi.

The Alcaraz chassis, still in full development, is paying for the abrupt development it has undergone in the last two years. His rapid entry into the professional circuit – he won his first match on the ATP circuit at the age of 16 – and exceeding almost all expectations have subjected him to extra stress that his team tries to alleviate by sealing him off. . Since he triumphed in New York and then lost two consecutive matches – against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the group stage at Davis and against David Goffin in Kazakhstan – his media coverage has been intentionally diminished in order to protect him and to not lose focus.

