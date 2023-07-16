Alcaraz new king of Wimbledon, Djokovic ko

Carlos Alcaraz is the new Wimbledon champion. At the age of 20, the Spanish tennis player, number one in the world, further consolidates his reputation as a great champion on the rise and takes the crown of the Championships away from the one who has already been champion seven times (winning the last four consecutive editions). After 4 hours and 42′ the result is 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4: the Serbian Novak Djokovic folded on the central court of the All England Club. The key to the match was the tie-break of the second set, conquered by Alcaraz. Djokovic came from 15 consecutive tie-break wins. There the match, and with it the history of tennis, changed.

Wimbledon, eternal game 27 minutes between Djokovic and Alcaraz

(AGI) – Rome, July 16. – The Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will go down in history for the fifth game of the third set, which lasted for almost 27 minutes, which usually lasts an entire set that is not too hard fought. In the end, the Spaniard prevailed with the second break of the set which brought him up 4-1 at the end of a marathon with few equals in such an important match: 32 points were needed, with 13 draws and 7 break points, to assign the game.

Alcarez brings Djokovic to his knees: Wimbledon second Grand Slam won after the US Open

An incredible success for the third youngest Wimbledon winner ever, after the German Boris Becker in 1985 and the Swede Bjorn Borg in 1976. A masterpiece by an incredible champion if we consider that before this tournament Alcaraz had played among the “great ” only three more tournaments on grass: eliminated in the second round of Wimbledon in 2021, in the round of 16 in 2022 also in the British Major and success at this year’s Queen’s.

Carlos Alcaraz king of Wimbledon: Djokovic surrenders in the fifth set (photo Lapresse)



The 2023 season on grass was perfect for the Iberian, coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero, with 12 victories in 12 matches. In the second Slam final, after the one won last September at the US Open against the Norwegian Casper Ruud, Carlitos Alcaraz was able to inflict more knockouts on Djokovic in one fell swoop: a defeat in a Slam final after almost two seasons (in September 2021, against the Russian Daniil Medvedev at the US Open the previous one, ed), a match lost at Wimbledon after 6 years (against the Czech Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals of 2017 the last one) and more on the All England Club Central after 10 (against Scotland’s Andy Murray in the 2013 final last time out). Furthermore, the Spaniard kept the top of the world rankings and stopped the Serbian in the race towards the Grand Slam dream, after the successes of 2023 at the Australian Open and in Paris. Finally, for Djokovic, the desire to reach Federer, record holder of successes at Wimbledon, has also been postponed: eight for the Swiss, the Serbian still at seven. Nole consoles himself, who is always the most successful in history at Grand Slam level, with 23 victories.

Alcaraz wins Wimbledon against Djokovic. “Novak you inspire me”

“Even if I had lost I would have been very proud to be part of the history of this tournament, playing in the final against a great champion. Playing on these stages is beautiful and I didn’t expect to do it so quickly,” commented the Spaniard, keeping well narrowly his second Grand Slam trophy (after the 2022 US Open). “After the first set I said to myself ‘raise the level, otherwise everyone will be disappointed'”, added the tennis player from Murcia. “The dream has come true”. Alcaraz offers “congratulations to Novak, you inspire me a lot, I started playing tennis by watching you. When I was born you were already winning tournaments…”. The tennis player won his first trophy at Wimbledon ahead of the King of Spain Philip. “It’s a special day, I played in front of the royals, I’m very proud that the king is here to cheer on me. I hope he comes more often…”.

Wimbledon; Djokovic “Bad ko, congratulations to Carlos”. Novak is moved by looking at his son

“It’s not a good afternoon for me but I have to congratulate Alcaraz for his tennis. Despite his young age and the few matches played on grass, he has been able to adapt very well to this surface. After the victories in Australia and Paris he is It’s hard to lose like this today. But I have to go on and only compliment Carlos.” Thus Novak Djokovic, on the Central of the All England Club in London, after losing the final of the men’s singles of Wimbledon 2023 against Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic is moved after the final lost to Alcaraz at Wimbledon (photo Lapresse)



The Serbian champion has “failed” several goals. He didn’t win his eighth Wimbledon, with Federer holding the record for eight wins; he hasn’t overtaken the Spaniard in the ATP ranking, which still sees Alcaraz first and Djokovic second; moreover, he interrupted the race towards the Grand Slam dream, “settling” for now with victories in Australia and Paris. Looking towards the stands, he met the gaze of his son and his wife, moved and letting himself go to tears: “Nice to see my son smiling, seeing him still here. Thanks for supporting me, it will be nice to hug each other”. Djokovic, on the Wimbledon courts had won the last 34 matches in a row and was coming from a positive streak of 27 matches in Grand Slam tournaments

Tennis: Wimbledon, Nadal: “Immense joy from Alcaraz”

“Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz. You have given us immense joy and I am sure that the pioneer of Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, was also rooting for you wherever he was. A huge hug and enjoy the moment, champion.” Thus, on Twitter, Rafa Nadal, speaking of today’s success of Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. The 20-year-old from El Palmar is the third Spaniard in history to win the London Major, after Santana and Nadal.

