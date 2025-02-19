30 – 0

Luca Nardi star his right -wing hit on the network

15 – 0

Luca Nardi fails to overcome the network with his volley

Luca Nardi opens on the scoreboard. For this, he has needed to solve four deduces and overcome three second break balls. It has lacked to define Spanish by millimeters in some definitive blows.

2 – 1

[ SET 1 ]Carlos Alcaraz’s balloon goes out

40 – AD

Luca Nardi’s flat, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

40 – 40

Luca Nardi star his right -wing hit on the network

40 – AD

Carlos Alcaraz fails to overcome the network with his volley

40 – 40

Luca Nardi’s flat, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

Second double lack of the meeting for Luca Nardi. Third second break option for Carlos Alcaraz, who has recreated in the previous point with a combat left on the network.

AD – 40

Luca Nardi fails his second service, double foul

40 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz with a volley near the network gets the point

40 – AD

Carlos Alcaraz’s volley goes out

Charly precipitates when making her second break. Two right, one beyond the background and the other inverted to the network, lead us to the first death of the match.

40 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

40 – 30

Carlos Alcaraz’s right blow goes out

Two new Break opportunities for Murcia with 15-40.

40 – 15

Luca Nardi’s right blow goes out

30 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz Star His Back Hit on the Network

30 – 0

Luca Nardi’s right blow goes out

15 – 0

Luca Nardi’s right blow goes out

Carlos Alcaraz confirms !!! It doesn’t matter that, with first or second, the Italian tennis player cannot undertake well, and the consequence is a partial 8-0 starter.

2 – 0

[ SET 1 ]Luca Nardi’s right blow goes out

40 – 0

Second lifted service of Carlos Alcaraz, Luca Nardi cannot specify the rest and the ball goes out

30 – 0

Floor out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Luca Nardi leaves out

15 – 0

Great right blow from the bottom of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Luca Nardi and gets the point

And double lack of Luca Nardi !!! The first of the game !!! The Spanish player, as he has demonstrated in the first point that he has returned at the track bottom all types of balls until the regret failed. Italian mistakes have not stopped until they confirm their blank breakage against.

1 – 0

[ SET 1 ]Luca Nardi fails his second service, double foul

You can’t start things better for Charly with a triple break ball in favor !!!

30 – 15

The setback of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

30 – 0

Luca Nardi star his reverse coup on the network

15 – 0

Great right blow from the bottom of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Luca Nardi and gets the point

All prepared therefore on the central track of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. The players have finished heating. The chair judge will be the mythical Mohamed Lahyani. Carlos Alcaraz in search of a quarterfinals to give luster to a tournament that, as of this year, is ATP 500.

And here it is: in Doha, where I had never been before. And in the second round taking advantage of the physical discomfort of Chinese Zhizhen Zhang to defeat him 6-4 and 6-3, all after overcoming a previous one, by direct route of the 6-4 doubles, against Uchiyama and Kukushkin.

From there, ankle injury and a 2024 that, promising stayed in a Calvary to the final part where he managed Raveret Among the best.

He jumped to the fore, to that top 100 of the world, when, surprisingly, he defeated Novak Djokovic in the second round of the last Indian Wells (6-4, 3-6, 6-3). In the case of Victoria, today it could overcome its best professional ranking: 70º achieved last May after those round of 16 of Indian Wells and the achievement of the Naples Challenger.

Who is Luca Nardi? Weigh and also 21 years old, it is only three months younger than Lucas Alcaraz. Two -handed back and pupil of Claudio Galopini and Gabriele Constantini. Of the new litter of Italian young people found in the top 100, this could be the least known of all. Versatile in all types of surface, but without highlighting in any of them.

He has never faced Luca Nardi, who will be the tenth Italian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz in his career for ATP. He has won the “Head To Head” to each and every one of them, including Jannik Sinner (6-4), except Lorenzo Sonego (1-1). In hard against the transalpinos the balance is 12-4 for that of El Palmar.

Current Olympic silver and with five masters 1000 in his belt, we are talking about a double Wimbledon champion, current Roland Garros champion, and UPEN champion in 2022. In ATP 500 he has six titles, two in Lisa: the aforementioned of Rotterdam and Beijing last year.

Spontaneous, spectacular, fun, clueless and with little tactical rigor, has been presented in Doha, where it is the first time he plays, willing to add another 500 points. At the moment he had no problem getting rid of a first round for a double 6-4 of Croatian Marin Cilic, although it is true that the 2014 US Open champion played by protected ranking.

A Carlos Alcaraz, 21 years old, who remains at full performance in his preparation for the US 1000 Masters tour, in Indian Wells and Miami. And not only for this week of Doha, nor because it comes from winning the ATP 500 of Rotterdam, but because Australia’s same also served as a filming for the demanding months that come.

Hello, very good afternoon to all the tennis followers and all the fans of Carlos Alcaraz. Welcome to the round of 16 of the ATP 500 of Doha where our great Murcian champion, number 3 in the world, will face the Italian Luca Nardi that occupies the 85th position in the ATP ranking.