Alcaraz number 1 ATP: will he break Hewitt’s record as the youngest tennis player at the top of world tennis?

Carlos Alcaraz it is simply monstrous. What the 18-year-old (he will be 19 on May 5) Murciano is doing leaves tennis fans from all over the world speechless. It was known for some years that he was predestined, but the growth shown in recent months is impressive. Hence what may only appear to be a provocation: by the end of the year he will be the new number 1 of the world by beating the record of earliness that belongs to the Australian Lleyton Hewitt (20 years and 8 months little better than Marat Safin who succeeded with an extra month). Possible? Technically yes. How, logically, the possibility that he will soon win the Slam titles (here, however, no record of precocity hangs in the balance since Michael Chang won Roland Garros at 17 years and 3 months in 1989 after beating Lendl in the round of 16 and Edberg in the final). What impresses Alcaraz is a boundless talent, despite being little more than 18 years old already he seems to have no weak points: very solid and hurtful shots (forehand-backhand as a top player), tactical clarity worthy of a (great) tennis player (among the many things, a use of the short ball as an authentic master and already an excellent aptitude at the net), cool head in the moments that matter.

Alcaraz in the footsteps of Nadal-Djokovic-Federer. And in Miami he knocks out Tsitsipas (again)

The feeling is that we are facing the “cannibal” future of world tennis, the one who will really take the legacy of Nadal-Djokovic-Federer succeeding where so many have failed in the last 15 years (only Andy Murray he really got close to them, being “elected” as one of the Fab Four for a few seasons). We will see if this happens quickly or very quickly, but the premises are clear. A true champion like Tsitsipas: solid top-5, elegant player (his one-handed backhand is poetry) and complete. The 23-year-old Greek is one of the most beautiful realities of recent years, yet against Alcaraz he has already suffered two defeats in a few months. The last one a few hours ago: 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 16 of the Miami Master 1000, despite Stefanos entering the field with the right attitude, showing off a great tennis and aware of having an opponent in front of whom nothing could concede (it is no coincidence that he went 5-2 in the first set, then a streak of 5 consecutive games for the Spaniard split the match).

Alcaraz, an amazing 2022: only Nadal and Berrettini have beaten him

The 2022 of Alcaraz is impressive: 15 wins and two defeats, 35 sets won and only 7 lost, one Atp 500 already in his trophy room (Rio de Janeiro: 6-4, 6-2 a Diego Schwartzman in the final), the semifinal of Indian Wells where only a winner who never gives up like Rafa Nadal managed to stem it (the other tennis player able to beat him was Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16 of the Australian Open: 7-6 in the fifth set, then Carlos took revenge in the quarter-finals in Rio). And now the show a You love mewhere Iberian talent goes on like a steamroller, without pauses or signs of letting up.

Alcaraz, the challenge to Medvedev and Djokovic

And here we return to the ‘provocation-suggestion’ on Alcaraz n ° 1 in the world as early as 2022. Having said that at 18-19 he would have every right to have a decline or some empty passage during the season, should he continue on this trend (and at this point it would not be a surprise if he did), few would think to counter it: perhaps the Russian Medvedev who aims to return permanently to the top of the ATP rankings and is a champion with continuity. Maybe Zverev (the German, number 4 Atp, has had some ups and downs at the beginning of the year). Of course Djokovicbut Nole he is penalized by the tournaments he has not been able to play up to now (Australian Open, in addition to the two American Master 100) and by future ones (luckily the season on red and Wimbledon will see him on the field). Hardly Nadal: Rafa has been fantastic so far (the victory ofAustralian Open in the final against Medvedev reassembling two sets to zero was incredible and pure emotion), he wrote new incredible legendary pages not of tennis, but of world sport, but the ranking is not his first thought. He will just heal from the injury (6-8 weeks out) that has heavily limited him to Indian Wells (where he still managed to make it to the final with Taylor Fritz fighting the pain, gritting his teeth and bringing the American to the tie break in the second set) will think about the tournaments that matter (Roland Garros obviously in the first place).

