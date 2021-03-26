Hours before debuting in the final draw of a Masters 1,000 at the Miami Open, where he stood up but could not with the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, and after becoming the target of Nick Kyrgios’s criticism, Carlos Alcaraz conceded a ATP interview in which he analyzed his expectations for this 2020 in which he has already achieved his first victory in the final draw of a Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz himself wanted to review his experience in Melbourne, where he also shared training with Rafa Nadal. “It was incredible to have been able to train with my idol. Preparing for the tournament with him was a unique experience, something that I will never forget in my life.” In fact, Alcaraz himself is still impressed when he is on the circuit with tennis players that, until recently, he saw play on television. “I try to take it as naturally as possible, but Whenever I see someone that I had seen on television when I was younger, I always say to Juan Carlos (Ferrero) or someone from my team: ‘Look, there is Rafa!’ or ‘There is Cilic!’ It still amazes me to be in the same place as them. “

The young Spanish tennis player also confessed that he was not expected to play so soon in a Masters 1,000 as the one in Miami. “Honestly, with the current situation of the pandemic, I would not have believed that I could be here in Miami to play the main draw of a Masters 1,000. If there was no pandemic, in a normal year, then I would have believed it a little more “

Alcaraz, who is currently tenth in the Race To Milan, dreams of being able to play the Next Gen ATP Finals, where rivals such as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti are expected. “Last year the Next Gen ATP Finals were not held because of the pandemic, but I think playing them this year could be a good goal. They are playing very well, I would not know how to choose one in particular. Felix Auger-Aliassime is in the Top-20 in the ATP rankings, Sinner in the Top-35 … I couldn’t pick one. It is true that I have coincided with Musetti more, I played with him in my junior stage and we coincide in ATP Challeger Tour tournaments. I have a good relationship with him, with whom I have spent the most time and with whom I speak the most outside of the group of Spanish players “.

In fact, Alcaraz already sets ambitious goals for this 2021 season: to climb as much as possible in the ranking to be able to reach Milan. “My goal is to finish the year among the 50 best players in the world. If I achieve that goal that I have set for myself for this season and I reach the Top-50, that would mean that I will be able to play in Milan in November. It would be a great goal. “

However, while setting this goal, Alcaraz also keeps his feet on the ground and tries to get away from the comparisons that have been made to him. “I try not to pay too much attention to the expectations that have been generated for me. I try not to give too much importance to the things that are said about whether I am ‘the new Rafa’ or ‘the future number 1’. I am focused on following my path, continuing to grow and gain experience. But it is true that I dream of winning a Grand Slam and being number 1, or even achieve both. “