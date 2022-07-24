“Because at twenty it’s all still whole, because at twenty it’s all who knows. At twenty you are really stupid, how many lies in your head at that age”. Francesco Guccini with his “Eskimo” explained what it meant to be 20 in 1978. Another world, of course, but not so much. The lightness of that age has remained the same over the generations, the tools have changed, but the spirit has not. This is why when you see Lorenzo Musetti playing, who has only turned 20 a few months ago, you feel light: he is not only handsome, but he gives you the idea of ​​something yet to be discovered.