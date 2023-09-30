Round of 16 at the ATP 500 in Beijing, where at the top of the scoreboard the Spaniard, number 1 seed in the Tournament, faces the Italian as the favourite.

Alcaraz and Musetti reach the round of 16 after beating Hanfmann and Khachanov respectively in the previous round. Three career meetings between the two, with the Spaniard leading 2-1 in the total count. The last time Alcaraz and Musetti faced each other dates back to June 4 this year, at Roland Garros, and the Spaniard won 3-0. The Italian’s only victory, however, dates back to 2022, on the occasion of the ATP final in Hamburg.

THE PREDICTION: UNDER 20.5 GAMES — Alcaraz, during the victory over Hanfmann, appeared in total control of the match, managing his energy and accelerating when necessary. Great performance from Musetti on the other hand, who against predictions beat Khachanov: the Italian could pay for the physical and mental effort of a match won in the third set, and the last precedent against Alcaraz, albeit on a different surface, does not bode well (6-3/6-2/6-2 for the Spaniard at Roland Garros). The idea is that Alcaraz will take the match home and that he will do it easily, winning breaks and not extending sets. The proposed outcome, therefore, is Under 20.5 games in the match, playable at 1.55 on Snai, 1.57 on Sisal, Better and Goldbet and 1.60 on LeoVegas. See also Sports programming on TV for this Tuesday, May 9

THE OTHER QUOTES OF ALCARAZ-MUSETTI — As mentioned, Alcaraz is widely favored by the main betting sites: his victory is on the board at 1.08 on William Hill and bet365 and at 1.09 on BetFlag and LeoVegas. Musetti’s victory, however, is quoted at 8.00 on bet365 and Betfair and at 9.00 on BetFlag. As conceivable, the most probable result in the Set Betting market is 2-0 in favor of the Spaniard, playable at 1.26 on Better and Goldbet and at 1.36 on bet365 and William Hill. Finally, the odds that expect both to win at least one set are interesting, with the match possibly continuing until the third and decisive set: the market in question is on the board at 3.25 on Betfair and 3.80 on LeoVegas.

