Carlos Alcaraz blew out his 19th birthday candles on the land of the Caja Mágica and gave himself away, after defeating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4) and 6-3 in 2:39, a quarterfinal against Rafa Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open this Friday (4:00 p.m., La1 and #Vamos). A poisoned candy despite the fact that the champion of 21 ‘big’ did an exercise in sincerity after lifting four match points to David Goffin: “Alcaraz is better than me right now”.

The ‘wonder boy’, who is able to keep the Magic Box full in the night session, carries only four games in Madrid but his magnetism is brutal. Claiming his early records, his titles this year at the ATP 500 in Rio, the Masters 1,000 in Miami and the Godó, everyone wants to see how he hits the ball live. “What power!” Roberto Carlos, the Real Madrid winger who sported a cannon on his left foot and knows something about it, was amazed in one of the boxes.

Alcaraz, who is already virtual number seven in the world, did not face anyone, but the man he expelled from the top ten with his victory in Godó. Norrie, 26 years old and 11th, pressed the Murcian when, break up, he served to win the first set. He managed to neutralize it, but it was a mirage because Carlitos threw himself to the throat to break again and take a set that could have fallen faster with fewer unforced errors (18 against 11 for the British for a total of 49 in the match).

In the second set, Alcaraz got messed up at times, but he once again showed that he is capable of anything. Break down and 0-40, he came back like his Real Madrid (he lived it live on Wednesday at the Bernabéu) to achieve the counterbreak and get the public back into the match. However, he failed to close out the tie-break against a very solid Norrie.

He solved it quickly, with an inning break in the final set that he kept until the end, even having to turn around another 0-40 in the sixth game. The third Nadal-Alcaraz is served. A year after the first but with a player, the Murcian, ten times more dangerous. “I am going to enjoy it to the fullest, I have lost twice against him and the third time is the charm. I will fight until the end”, he warned..There is little doubt.

