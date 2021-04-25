Carlos Alcaraz. / EFE

The 17-year-old Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia defeated the Valencian Carlos Taberner (7-5 ​​and 6-3) this Sunday in the second and final match of the preliminary phase of the ATP 250 in Estoril, which will be played this week on clay.

Thus, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil debuts this Monday in the main draw of the tournament, starting at 4:45 p.m. And he will have in front of the Croatian Marin Cilic, a very complicated rival who in 2014 came to win the US Open. He was also a finalist at Wimbledon in 2017 and at the Australian Open in 2018, although it is true that right now he is 44th in the world rankings and that he has long been far from his best level.

In any case, it is a tough test for Alcaraz, who last week fell in the first round of the Conde de Godó against the American Frances Tiafoe.