Carlos Alcaraz has won the first set of the Wimbledon semifinal against Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard took the first set after breaking the Russian’s serve and certifying the break in the next game to score the first set. Alcaraz made Medvedev run around the track, trying to make him sweat, while his rival defended himself by returning the balls and waiting for the Spaniard’s mistakes. The number one seeks to get into the final of the French great after beating Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and reaching the Wimbledon semifinal for the first time. But he first has to overcome Medvedev, third in the ranking, who arrives after beating Christopher Eubanks, one of the surprises of the tournament. The winner will face Novak Djokovic next Sunday in the final, who beat Jannik Sinner in the other semifinal.

Go to start Alcaraz 3 – 2 Medvedev – Nothing is lost Medvedev, who goes up to the net to put a volley that Alcaraz does not reach. 0-40 – Game for Medvedev, who does not give the Spaniard options for a reply on this occasion.

