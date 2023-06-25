Carlos Alcaraz is already a master of weed. It is not said by the fact that he is going to be the next number one at Wimbledon, but the fact that he has his first title on this surface after beating Alex de Minaur by a double 6-4, and that he has shown, throughout a week, which may also be the best in this area.

With the victory in Queen’s, the Murcian not only establishes his tennis on grass, a stage in which he has only played eleven matches, but also recovers the number one in the world, taking it from Novak Djokovic, and will be the first seed at Wimbledon, a tournament that starts on July 3 and in which only he and the Serbian seem capable of collecting the title.

Saying this seemed crazy a week ago, when Alcaraz landed in London to, in his own words, “gain court time and play with great tennis players on this surface.” His expectations were far from joining Andrés Gimeno (1960), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Feliciano López (2017 and 2019) as the only Spaniards to win at this club. And it was logical, Roger Federe needed four years to win a title on this surface, Nadal five, Novak Djokovic, a whopping six courses and almost fifty games.

That Alcaraz, with only two tournaments behind him, transitioned to grass in this way and was crowned on Sunday, was little more than a chimera.

An impossibility for many, but not for the biggest, that group in which Alcaraz has been in on his own merits for some time. After advancing round by round, overcoming obstacles, improving his movements, his gestures and accustoming his tennis to the speed of the ball and his low bounce, Alcaraz almost without realizing it became a specialist here.

a huge progression



Against De Miñaur, a tennis player whose roots go back to these carpets and whose record already included a title on grass, Alcaraz played an excellent match with the times and with the key aspect of accuracy and aim. He only had two ‘break’ points in the entire match and won them both. The two that De Miñaur had, with their swords raised high and which, almost certainly, would have cost him the set, he deactivated with an ‘ace’ and with a point at the limit.

Not even the ghosts of a physical problem, as in his last great match against Djokovic, distracted him. After winning the first set, Alcaraz had to call his physio, Sergio Hernández, to treat the inside of his right leg. He put a bandage on him, gave him a massage and sent him back to the track. No hesitation. Alcaraz accelerated in the partial, did not hesitate when it came to closing the victory and added the first title on grass of his career.

He already has eleven in the total of his sporting life, five this season, and he will return to number one in the world when the lists are published this Monday. He leads Djokovic by 80 points and will be the top seed at Wimbledon. Next Friday he will meet his rivals at the All England Club, with the security and confidence of already being a champion on the surface.

“Seeing my name on this trophy, among the best in history, is an incredible feeling,” said the Murcian with the title in his hands. The first of many more.