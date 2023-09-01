Following his eventful victory in his US Open debut early Wednesday morning, Carlos Alcaraz overwhelmed South African Lloyd Harris in three sets on Friday and advanced to the third round. In a new step in his title defense, Alcaraz defeated Harris, ATP number 177, 6-3, 6-1 and 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 27 minutes of play on Center Court of Flushing Meadows. The tennis player from El Palmar will fight for a place in the round of 16 against the British Daniel Evans, number 28 in the world ranking.

Early this Friday morning, the Murcian offered a greater show to the fans of the Arthur Ashe center court, the largest in the world, who have adopted him as one of their own since his famous irruption two years ago. Although he signed shots that raised the crowd, Alcaraz shone especially escaping the ambushes that Harris tried to set him, especially through his powerful service in the third set.

“I think I played a great game from the beginning to the last ball,” said Alcaraz. “I knew I would have to level up in the second set and I made few mistakes.” “Winning in straight sets is very important to me in the early rounds,” he stressed.

With this victory he chained his tenth consecutive winning match in the big tournaments, a streak with which he lifted his first Wimbledon trophy. At the US Open, his fabulous record boasts 13 wins and just one loss. This year he aspires to be the first champion to revalidate the trophy since Roger Federer in 2008. His great rival for that feat is Novak Djokovic, already settled in the third round as well.

With hardly any filming due to Koepfer’s injury, Alcaraz took to the court aware that Harris was a much more dangerous opponent than his current ranking indicates. Former ATP number 31, the South African’s career was hampered by injuries, the last to his wrist, and he has three victories against top-10 players in his record. Although they had never faced each other as professionals, both had known each other since Harris traveled to train on clay at the Juan Carlos Ferrero school in Villena, who put him to practice with a jewel that he was already polishing. «I trained every day with Carlos. He already hit the forehand much better than me and I thought: ‘This is problematic. He is 15 years old,'” Harris explained to ATPTour.com.

After the first few rallies, the tall player from Cape Town had two chances to break Alcaraz’s serve, who got out of trouble and made him pay by taking possession of the first set. In the second set, the Spaniard provided a sample of his inexhaustible repertoire of blows, with unappealable right hands and exquisite drop shots into the net. The public enjoyed it in a big way but then saw how the Spaniard found it difficult to close the match in the last set.

After losing another two break points, Harris finally found his long-awaited break thanks to a double fault from Alcaraz. The Spaniard took the blow well, broke him back immediately and took a safe distance in the ‘tiebreak’ to settle the duel without surprises.

«I had to quickly forget about that ‘break’. I played that game very badly but I stayed mentally strong to make a great return, it was good for me,” recalled the Spaniard before thanking his compatriots and the rest of the Latino public for their encouragement from the stands. “It’s amazing to have all this support every day,” he said with a smile. “I can only thank you and I hope we are still alive and enjoying every game,” he said goodbye.