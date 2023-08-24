Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastián Yatra have starred in the exhibition prior to the US Open. The Colombian singer has already shown on previous occasions the good relationship and admiration that he feels for the tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. Yatra congratulated Alcaraz at one of his live concerts when he won the Wimbledon final. In the exhibition prior to the start of the US Open they have once again expressed their good friendship.

Although the Murcian failed to beat Djokovic in the final of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, Alcaraz has not lost his ambition and is looking for his next trophy, the US Open. Before the tournament begins, the Murcian has enjoyed together with Sebastián Yatra in the exhibition prior to the start of the US Open. With this exhibition, athletes and well-known characters seek to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

It is not the first time that Yatra has shown his passion for sport. Last April, Yatra participated in a soccer party organized by the Spanish La Liga. This time he has also shown his good game in tennis. Alcaraz invited Yatra to play an exhibition match in New York during the Stars of the US Open, a week dedicated to fans that is held prior to the official tournament that begins on August 28.

A top trainer



This August 23, Yatra and Alcaraz played an exhibition match against the French tennis player Tiafoe and the NBA player who competes in the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler. This charismatic duo managed to win the match and made the public enjoy their game and their effusiveness with each point won.

The singer can boast that he has had a great coach. The Mallorcan Rafa Nadal helped prepare the singer to play a doubles match with Alcaraz. «Carlos is the best. We’ve been getting along very well for a long time. In fact, we met here last year, when Rafa Nadal invited me to see him in his first match,” Yatra told EFE.

At the end of the match, Yatra said that Nadal was not going to be able to participate in the exhibition and that Alcaraz needed a partner. «Rafa told me that he was not going to be in the tournament this year and he really needed a strong representative. This time he could not be Spanish, so he sent a Colombian, “said the singer after the game. The Colombian thanked Nadal for helping him learn the basics of this sport and “grasp another passion and another hobby,” said the singer.

The US Open is the next challenge on the agenda for the Murcian tennis player who already managed to win the trophy of this tournament last year.