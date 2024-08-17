Cincinnati (AFP)

He was furious with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed and runner-up, when his career ended in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 tournament, losing to France’s Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-7, 4-6.

Alcaraz looked very angry, and smashed his racket in a clear expression of his frustration, saying: “It was the worst match I have ever played in my career, I don’t know what happened, honestly, I couldn’t control myself, I couldn’t have done better, it was impossible to win, that’s all.”

The early exit from Cincinnati is the worst preparation for the Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion to try to win the Flushing Meadows tournament for the second time in his career, after the first in 2022, especially since he will not play any matches on hard courts before the start of the fourth Grand Slam tournament on August 26.

After achieving his first victory in his third encounter with the 21-year-old Spaniard, Monfils’ journey ended in the third round with his loss to the Dane Holger Rune in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.