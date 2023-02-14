The wait seems to finally be over. Carlos Alcaraz, the prince who revolutionized tennis with a dominating 2022 closed at number 1 in the world, is finally back on the court. The throne didn’t bring luck to Juan Carlos Ferrero’s protégé: a series of physical problems that began in Paris Bercy prevented him from defending his lead in the standings. He hasn’t been seen on the pitch for a long time, first due to an abdominal injury that forced him to miss both the ATP Finals in Turin and the Davis Cup at home, then due to a simple injury in training he had to stop again missing the early year tournaments and also the Australian Open. There, Djokovic made a clean sweep of taking back the world throne. “I know it won’t be easy, but I will do everything to get back to number 1. Even if it’s not an obsession,” said Carlos.