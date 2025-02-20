02/20/2025



Updated at 05: 02h.





Carlos Alcaraz advances with a firm step in the ATP 500 of Doha and this Thursday the semifinals are played against Czech Jiri Leheckka, number 25 in the world. The Murcian tennis player left his first set of the tournament in the eighth duel against the Italian Luca Nardi, but still showed that he maintains the good physical and mental tone that led him to win the Rotterdam tournament last week.

Alcaraz is measured to an opponent with whom he has only faced on one occasion. It was in the round of 16 of the Queens Tournament, on grass, and the result could not be better for Spanish: Victoria in two sets (6-2 and 6-3).

Leheckka, however, has grown a lot since that duel. Earlier this year he won his second professional tournament in Brisbane. With 23 years he has been threatening to make the great leap to the world top. Last year, after achieving its first crown in Adelaida, it already reached the semifinals in the Masters 1000 in Madrid, after leaving Rafa Nadal on the road. He also made the quarterfinals at Indian Wells.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, seeks what would be his eighth consecutive victory. Despite his good general tone, against Nardi he suffered a huge blackout that led him to lose the second set. «I could not do anything. I just tried to be there, be mentally strong. My energy level probably went down a little, but merit is his, ”the Spanish acknowledged after the game. Then, the El Palmar recovered the tennis that led him to destroy the first manga and took the final set with forcefulness to end up imposing himself 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in one hour and 52 minutes.









The other quarterfinal matches are:

Andrey Rublev – Alex de Miñaur

Felix Auger -Aliassime – Daniil Medvedev

Marco Berretini – Jack Draper

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play the Doha game?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Leheckka is scheduled for this Thursday, February 20, not before 3:30 p.m.

Where to see on television and online Carlos Alcaraz today in Doha?

The match between Alcaraz and Leheckka is broadcast by Movistar+, a platform that has the rights of the ATP 500 of Doha. And you can follow the minute by minute and all the information about the tournament in ABC.es.