15 – 30

I took a flat of Jiri Leheckka, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves out

15 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz with a volley near the network gets the point

0 – 15

I took a flat of Jiri Leheckka, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves out

Counterbreak for Jiri Leheckka. The ghosts of Queen 2023 went through his head to take advantage of his options to break, but the difference of both tennis players, between the first and second is palpable and to the rest they are both very attentive to surprise their rival.

2 – 2

[ SET 1 ]Carlos Alcaraz’s passing shot crashes into the network

It is still dangerous and expeditious to the rest Jiri Leheckka, the last one did not see Carlos Alcaraz to his feet …

40 – AD

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

40 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz’s passing shot crashes into the network

AD – 40

Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Jiri Leheckka leaves out

A free kick, a bad against Jiri Leheckka when Carlos Alcaraz was squeezing with the right and a good serve and volley make the Spanish save his first three breakfast balls.

40 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz with a volley near the network gets the point

30 – 40

Jiri Leheckka’s right blow goes out

15 – 40

Second lifted service of Carlos Alcaraz, Jiri Leheckka cannot specify the rest and the ball leaves out

Triple counterbreak ball for Jiri Leheckka !!!

0 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz Star His Back Hit on the Network

Jiri Leheckka reacts. Two good remains place him at the gates of the counterbreak ball. Carlos Alcaraz has contributed at the last point with a semi -a -ups with two hands. 0-30.

0 – 30

The setback of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

0 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz’s passing shot crashes into the network

First double lack of the encounter for Jiri Leheckka and ….. Breeeeeeeeeak for Carlos Alcaraz !!! It is not the same to start the points with first as with seconds. In this game that of Mlada Boleslav has done it with seconds and there, to the rest, Carlos Alcaraz has pressed and gave him its result.

2 – 1

[ SET 1 ]Jiri Leheckka fails his second service, double foul

Double break point for Carlos Alcaraz that would mean a great start in these quarterfinals !!!!

40 – 15

Jiri Leheckka’s blow crashes into the network

30 – 15

Jiri Leheckka’s right blow goes out

15 – 15

Jiri Leheckka star his right -wing hit on the network

0 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

The same script has followed the service of Carlos Alcaraz, with the proviso that, in this case, the Murcian has opened the can of the direct serves. The first Ace already has it pointed out in statistics. There is no meeting rhythm.

1 – 1

[ SET 1 ]Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Jiri Leheckka leaves out

40 – 0

Ace by Carlos Alcaraz with a cut serve that cannot return Jiri Leheckka

30 – 0

Jiri Leheckka Star His Back Shit on the Network

15 – 0

Jiri Leheckka’s passing Shot crashes into the network

Easy for Jiri Leheckka in these party dawn. He has given good account of his solidity to the serve, something that Carlos Alcaraz has respected to get heat.

0 – 1

[ SET 1 ]I took a flat of Jiri Leheckka, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves out

15 – 40

Jiri Leheckka’s right blow goes out

0 – 40

I took a flat of Jiri Leheckka, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves out

0 – 30

The setback of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

0 – 15

I took a flat of Jiri Leheckka, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves out

All prepared therefore on the central track of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. The players have finished heating. Carlos Alcaraz in search of semifinals to give luster to a tournament that, as of this year, is ATP 500.

Jiri Leheckka, for the moment, has completed this week because he has already matched the quarterfinals of last year where he defended the 100 points thanks to the quarterfinals of Dubai ATP 500. And, in case of Victoria, he would match the semifinals he reached in his only participation in Doha when, in 2023, a veteran Andy Murray crossed his way.

It has reached four finals, the four in Lisa in 250, and its two titles are the product of the oceanic tour: Adelaida in 2024 and is the champion in Brisbane taking advantage of Dimitrov’s injuries in the semifinals and Opelka in the final. He was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Australian Open by Nole, and in Rotterdam he was injured in the left thigh.

Remembered because it was the one who eliminated Rafa Nadal without appeal in the last 1000 Masters in Madrid, before suffering a back injury that had a section of the tracks three months and that he later accused throughout the year. One year 2024 where the Central Europe began to reap titles.

The Czech player, “Lehy” for friends, is a native of Mlada Boleslav, 23 years old and Pupil of Michail Navrathil. His most powerful weapon is the serve. If Carlos Alcaraz did not have a good time against Botic Van de Zandschulp in Rotterdam, this is an improved version of the Tulipa although it is true that the Spanish advantage that the match is outdoors has the advantage.

The other of the network today will run into a very dangerous rival. A Jiri Leheckka, who is an expert on smooth surface, but against whom he has faced only once and was about grass. It was a 6-2 and 6-3 in the eighth of Queens in 2023 when Carlos Alcaraz was better when taking advantage of break balls. That ATP 500 was taken by the Mediterranean player.

Current Olympic silver and with five masters 1000 in his belt, we are talking about a double Wimbledon champion, current Roland Garros champion, and UPEN champion in 2022. In ATP 500 he has six titles, two in Lisa: the aforementioned of Rotterdam and Beijing last year.

In the first hour of encounter, the El Palmar was excellent in all aspects and, consequence of them, the 6-1 and 4-1 presaged a comfortable pass. But just as Charly is always wonderful, he also exhibits tremendous deconcentration, and his disconnection was about to cost him expensive. He had to put the “monkey” of work in the third manga, and suffer to get the game forward.

He is in the quarterfinals because he had no problem getting rid of first round by a double 6-4 of Croatian Marin Cilic, although it is true that the 2014 US Open champion played by protected ranking. And because yesterday he got rid of the Italian Luca Nardi in three sets (6-1, 4-6 and 6-3) where he suffered a severe touch of attention.

A Carlos Alcaraz, 21 years old, who remains at full performance in his preparation for the US 1000 Masters tour, in Indian Wells and Miami. And not only for this week of Doha, nor because it comes from winning the ATP 500 of Rotterdam, but because Australia’s same also served as a filming for the demanding months that come.

Hello, very good afternoon to all the tennis followers and all the fans of Carlos Alcaraz and are welcome to the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 of Doha where our great Murcian champion, number 3 in the world, will face the Czech Jiri Leheckka, 25º In the ATP ranking. The level in crescendo.