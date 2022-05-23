Carlos Alcaraz’s business card on center court in Paris comes his way, true to his style, in the form of a pepinazo. The first pitch of the Murcian in the Philippe Chatrier marks 200 kilometers per hour and hits a sixty-year-old who accepts it unperturbed, perhaps without being fully aware that he will take a historic bruise home. It is the genuine footprint of Alcaraz the Lightning, the most devastating right on the circuit at the moment. The debut against the Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero is resolved by the trade (6-4, 6-2 and 6-0, in 1h 51m) and leaves a trace of hierarchy: make way, here I am, he comes to say the kid

Really lasts Londero (141º and 28 years) what it takes for the first option of break. It occurs at the end of the first set and Alcaraz, who already performs as the figures do, hitting when he should hit, marks a before and after in the duel. He achieves the break and from there, whip after whip, ends the resistance of his rival, battle-hardened from start to finish. He has never given to twist the arm of the Argentine, consumed by so much coming and going, of resisting, of trying to pad the lead ball of the Spaniard; but today, right now, there seems to be no antidote against him, champion in Barcelona and Madrid, a true contender in Paris.

Londero stirs and responds in each rally, but ends up reduced to a mere snack. There is no color. The pulse has started with a whiplash and closes with a thread, and that Alcaraz has not needed to step on the accelerator. “Victory belongs to the most stubborn”, said Roland Garros, an aviator who did not play tennis; This is recalled by the inscription that appears on the side stands of the track (in French and English). The Argentine has put everything on the table, but he ends up sighing, resigned, accepting the situation: today, the boy from El Palmar is a torment and conveys that feeling of having won the psychological battle beforehand. With the exception of that slip in Monte Carlo, at the moment there is no one who can put a stop to it on land.

There are 29 victories this season –only behind Stefanos Tsitsipas, with 31–; They are 11 consecutive since he opened the sequence in the Godó and this Wednesday he will look for the twelfth. He will be facing Albert Ramos, precisely the player against whom he signed his first win on the ATP circuit. He was then 16 years old and now he is enjoying 19. From one end to the other, the revolution. Here is Alcaraz, entertained by the French stands, just over half an inning in the last turn of the day; Everyone was delighted with the ascension of the young man who appeared for the first time in the tournament two years ago, in the qualifying phase, and who the last edition stayed in the third round, but already leaving traces of his projection.

“This tournament is special. I’ve seen him since I was little and it’s a pleasure to play here”, he says before heading to the locker room to Alex Corretja, the interlocutor chosen by the organization. “Today I realized that you have to adapt to this type of track. The match is very long and it gives you time to get the dimensions”, he continues. It has been your premiere in the great center of Roland Garros, where Alcaraz’s footprint already appears and the sound and ferocity of his supersonic shots are recognizable. Pure vertigo. And if not, ask the man with the ball.

“I WAS SURPRISED THAT THERE ARE SO MANY PEOPLE SUPPORTING ME” AC | Paris The day before his debut at the Parisian central, Alcaraz experienced a new situation, but increasingly frequent for him, when he had to be escorted out of training because the crowd had surrounded him to request an autograph or a snapshot. Social networks expanded the images of the tennis player surrounded by a security fence, engulfed by a feverish mass that has adopted him this year as the great sensation of the tournament, the player to follow. See also War, Ukrainian survivors deported to Rostov. Russification or death “I was surprised that there are so many people supporting me, really. I feel very fortunate to be able to live this kind of experience here in Paris. Little by little I’m getting used to it,” he said, admitting that he usually checks his mobile to check what’s being said about him out there: “Although I try to stay a little apart, I see my photo among the candidates to win the tournament and I take it as a motivation extra”. He once again issued an ambitious message – “I would like to lift the trophy on this track, in front of everyone” – and says he is glad that the rest of the players respect him when they see him on the other side of the net. Asked about the best and the worst of the new status he is acquiring, he indicated: “The best thing is that I have achieved my dream. I am very happy to play these types of tournaments and in these types of stadiums, because not everyone can do it. And the worst thing is that you can no longer be a normal person beyond the tracks; You can no longer go to a restaurant like any other person and that kind of thing…”.

