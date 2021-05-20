Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image surpassed the Portuguese on Thursday Gastao Elias (7-5 and 6-4) in the Oeiras Challenger 3 quarterfinals and this Friday he will seek a place in the final of the tournament against the Japanese Taro daniel, 28 years old and number 112 in the world. In this Thursday’s match, against Elias who entered the final table thanks to an invitation and who played without pressure, the Murcian had to work for the victory and went through some delicate moments. The most difficult, in the first round, was when was 2-5 behind on the scoreboard. But Alcaraz calmed down, brought out his best version and finally, at the decisive points of the decisive games, Alcaraz brought out his highest quality and fastened that first set.

Elias, 313 of the world and 30 years, was able to win 34 points with his service throughout the clash, for the 40 of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil. What’s more, the Portuguese took advantage of the two ‘break’ balls he had in the match. But Alcaraz broke his serve four times (he had seven chances) and was more effective when the first and second set had to be closed.

Thus, he got into the semifinals of a tournament with which heHe is preparing the Roland Garros preview, which will take place next week. His dream is to sneak into the final draw of the Parisian Grand Slam for the first time. With this triumph, Alcaraz is now only 40 points away from getting into the ‘Top 100’, which is his first goal of the season.

This Friday, against Taro, the young tennis player from El Palmar has another tough test. The Japanese has won seven Challengers throughout his career, the last of them in November last year in Hamburg. It became the 64th of the ATP. In 2018 he won the ATP 250 in Istanbul and reached the third round of Indian Wells (2018), US Open (2015) and Australian Open (2014). The winner of this duel will play the final of the tournament on Saturday against the one that prevails in the semifinal that will measure the French Hugo Gaston and the Argentine Facundo Bagnis.