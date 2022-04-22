Carlos Alcaraz is now a little closer to the Conde de Godó Trophy. The Murcian tennis player beat the Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas (4-6, 7-5 and 2-6) this Friday night, in two hours and twelve minutes of play. The Murcian won the first set after breaking his opponent’s serve in the ninth game, which ended with a spectacular drop shot, and winning his with authority.

The second set started in a similar way. Alcaraz in gale mode and with an audience totally devoted to Murcia. Two ‘breaks’ at the beginning of the second act, with impossible blows and his entire repertoire of drop shots, fired him on the scoreboard (1-4). However, Tsitsipas did not cringe and turned the score around based on caste to win the set 7-5.

In the third set it was possible to see who had more gas. Alcaraz started again in an excellent way (0-4) and the public carried him in wings. With 1-5 the match was on track for the Spaniard who ended up winning the game 2-6.

intense day



Before the confrontation against the Greek, Alcaraz had to beat Jaume Munar by a double 6-3 in the quarterfinals. The rain that forced the almost total cancellation of the day on Thursday forced to play this Friday both the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. After suffering in the previous round against the South Korean Soonwoo Kwon and fueling the doubts that he had left with his early stumble in Monte Carlo, the number 11 in the world ranking did not give the Mallorcan an option this time, whom he beat in two comfortable sets to add his second victory in Barcelona and show that he is a serious candidate to win the trophy.

Aware that he had to press the accelerator due to the obligation to play two games on the same day, after the rain postponed his match against Munar on Thursday, Alcaraz applied the roller from the first exchanges of the match. Constant, without great ups and downs and bordering on excellence at times, the Murcian was a cyclone against which Munar could not put up much resistance.

The solidity that Alcaraz exhibited with his service contributed to this, achieving a good percentage of first serves that allowed him to take the initiative and prevented Munar from having any chance of getting a ‘break’.