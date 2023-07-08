Virginia Garfia, mother of the world number one in tennis, soon left her native Seville to settle in Murcia, where her father was assigned. Carlos Alcaraz’s maternal grandfather, the late Manuel Román, changed his job at El Corte Inglés in Seville for a position in Murcia and on the banks of the Segura he raised his entire family. Already installed in the district of Santiago and Zaraíche, she Virginia was always interested in skating. In her house, the rociera seed was thrown more, but she spent the afternoons skating in the streets of her neighborhood.

Later he would meet Carlos Alcaraz González, the father of the tennis player of the moment who in his time could have been a professional but ended up staying on the road because his family did not have enough money to send him to Barcelona. They asked him for 80,000 pesetas a month to enter the Bruguera academy, after being runner-up in Spain. He couldn’t fulfill his dream. Carlos and Virginia had four children, all boys, and they all grew their teeth between rackets and tennis balls at the El Palmar Pigeon Shooting Club.

Carlitos, the second of the four offspring, has inherited his father’s doll. This we already knew. Also the head, heart and balls, the recipe that his paternal grandfather taught him when he was a very young boy, one of the founders of Pigeon Shooting and who also made his first steps as a tennis player. We had yet to discover that in his genes something remains of that ability that his mother exhibited when she was young to move from one place to another on skates. She is showing it to Alcaraz this week at the All England Club. Virginia was flying. Her son flies.

It seems incredible, but the truth is that right now on the circuit there are few tennis players capable of moving as well on a grass court as Alcaraz. And you can count on the fingers of one hand those who adapt in such a short time to this surface so traditionally elusive for Spanish tennis players. However, the player from El Palmar, capable of winning at Queen’s when nobody was betting on him, only needed eleven games and three tournaments on the surface, with barely a week of filming after twelve months without stepping on the grass, to present his candidacy for Wimbledon.

Pick and shovel



Chardy, Muller and this Saturday Jarry (6-3, 6-7, 6-3 and 7-5). The one from El Palmar has already passed the first week, which is already developing as a specialist in grass and sneaks into the round of 16 with the illusion of planting itself in the final. She has substituted short strides for long strides and still skates down the court as she dances near the net on those climbs that nine-time All England Club Center Court champion Martina Navratilova asks her to do more often. “If she says to go up to the net more, I’ll do it,” releases the lad. Genius and figure.

It rains first thing in the morning and London finally looks like London. The track is closed and it will be played indoors. Jarry, grandson of the legendary Chilean tennis player Jaime Fillol (loved and hated in his country almost in equal measure for his closeness to the dictator Augusto Pinochet in the 1970s), is a cannonballer who will enjoy high humidity conditions and an indoor court. Not a trace of the sun from the previous day, the one that makes little Jaime Alcaraz fall asleep on his father’s shoulder during the game against Muller. On this occasion, the youngest of the saga, 11 years old and for whom many predict a future as bright as his brother’s in tennis, his eyes are wide open. Like everyone in Alcaraz’s box, held accountable and aware that Jarry will push Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil to the limit. And he does. The Chilean plays at a high level.

But Alcaraz has mettle and determination. At 20 years old, he is maturing rapidly. There is no truce at any time. Jarry puts up a lot of resistance from the first exchange. In the first set, Alcaraz rowed and rowed until he got the ‘break’ to get up 5-3 and win the set with his service. Before that, the Chilean missed a ball to return the break and extend that set. In the second, Jarry stands at 3-0, but Alcaraz reacts with the greatness that only champions have and forces the ‘tie-break’. He is wrong, yes, in the decisive points and the tiebreaker is taken by the giant Chilean, who begins to believe that he can surprise on a leaden Saturday outside and vibrant on the track.

The third set quickly turned in favor of the Murcian, more toned and with a trace of tranquility that already gave him a lot of revenue on Friday against Muller. It seems that the worst is over, but in the fourth set Jarry rebels again and is again 3-0. He also has two balls to position himself with an advantage of two ‘breaks’. However, the Murcian reacted, placed 4-4 and achieved the decisive ‘break’ to place 6-5 and service to win. He angrily celebrates. He wants more.

In the round of 16, next Monday, he will face the winner of the match between the German Alexander Zverev and the Italian Matteo Berrettini, a finalist in 2021. The demand rises, but Alcaraz does not wrinkle. He has room for improvement. His tennis is not perfect. The temporary disconnections of him in the matches usually play tricks on him. All of that is obvious. But in a place as inhospitable as Wimbledon for the Spanish, he is still alive after a disastrous first week for the ‘Armada’. Alcaraz is a support, an illusion and a source of pride. The Murcian keeps the flame alive. It is his dream. And that of all of us.