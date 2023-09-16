The withdrawal of Carlos Alcaraz is very expensive for Spain. The Iberians, hosts in Valencia, were eliminated from the group stage of the Davis Cup and will not play the Finals in November, again at home, in Malaga. The Iberians, after the defeat against the Czech Republic on the first day of group C, were defeated by Serbia, with the decisive point given to the Balkans by world number 1 Novak Djokovic, who played and won 5 days after the success at the US Open . Nole confirms himself as incredible: at 36 years old he is a real machine. Driven by pride and the desire to give his nation the pass to the final act in November, the 24-time slam winner did not disappoint expectations. Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-4 in the second match of the day in almost an hour and 50 minutes of play, recovering from a deficit in the second set (1-4) with a deadly five-game set consecutive. A proud reaction that stunned everyone present, from Davidovich Fokina to the Spanish fans present in the stands. But it’s Djokovic, what is normal for him is exceptional for others.

The first singles of the day was also won by Serbia, with Laslo Djere, n.37 in the world ranking, who defeated Albert Ramos Viñolas (n.95 ATP) in two sets with a double 6-4 in just under an hour. hour and a half of play. For group C, therefore, everything has already been decided: the Czech Republic and Serbia have full points after two days, they qualify for the Final Eight and will compete for first place in the group on the last day, while Spain and South Korea are already eliminated. Certainly Alcaraz’s absence cost the Spaniards a lot, especially during the first day and the defeat against the Czech Republic, but certainly the team captained by David Ferrer could and should have done more, even if they played with more than the second rows, especially Ramos Vinolas who is certainly not one of the best players at fast speed. Another match of the day was also decided, with Finland beating Croatia in group D in Split: the first two singles were decisive, with Ruusuvuori winning with Gojo (7-6 (3) 6-4 the score) and Virtanen on Prizmic (6-4 3-6 6-3). The Croatians are mathematically eliminated, after losing the first match against the United States.