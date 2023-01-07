«When I was in my best moment of the preseason I was injured in a fortuitous and forced gesture, training. This time in the semimembranosus muscle of the right leg. I had worked a lot to reach my best level in Australia and unfortunately I won’t be able to play in either Care A2+Kooyong or the Australian Open. It is a hard time, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 [en referencia al Open de Australia del año que viene]». This message launched this Friday night by Carlos Alcaraz on social networks left tennis fans frozen, who were counting the days until they saw the Murcian tennis player, the current number one in the world, in action again. At the moment, it is unknown when he will be able to return to the tracks.

His return in Melbourne, a tournament that starts on the 16th, was especially awaited due to the possibility of an eventual duel with Novak Djokovic, the best hard-court player (nine titles at the Australian Open and three at the United States), since the Serbian returns this 2023 to the first ‘big’ of the season, which last year he could not dispute due to his refusal to vaccinate against Covid-19.

At the beginning of November of last year, the Murcian suffered another injury when he was playing the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy. He was facing Holger Rune when he felt discomfort in the abdominal area on his left side that forced him to leave the track.

Alcaraz played his last matches in the Mubadala exhibition tournament [Abu Dabi] and thoroughly prepared the start of the season. The Murcian, who finished 2022 with five titles, including the United States Open, his first Grand Slam, had his third participation scheduled at Melbourne Park, the scene of the Australian Open. In the first edition that he played, after playing the preliminary phase, he lost in the second round against the Swede Mikael Ymer. Last year, he lost in third against Berrettini.

Likewise, Alcaraz, together with Rafa Nadal, world numbers one and two, were going to head the poster of the exhibition that will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne next Wednesday the 11th, under the name ‘Tennis plays for peace ‘, an event that will bring together players like Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe and Alex de Miñaur. It is an appointment in which funds will be raised for the humanitarian work carried out in Ukraine, UNICEF Australia and Global Giving, and supported by ATP, WTA, the Grand Slams and the ITF.