Carlos Alcaraz Garfia faces the challenge of getting his first triplet in the same tournament, the prestigious 1000 Masters of Indian Wells, considered the fifth Grand Slam of the ATP circuit and that the Murcian won in 2023 and in 2024 and whose new participation prepares in the Palm grove.

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil and Samuel López returned from Qatar, where he played the ATP 500 of Doha, in which he fell in the quarterfinals in front of the Czech Jiri Leheckka 3-6, 6-3 and 4-6, and arrived home. Without time to disconnect he began to train at the Royal Society Club de Campo de Murcia, his usual club, preparing the US tour, which will take him to compete in Indian Wells and in another tournament of the same category in Miami, two competitions that They will be played, one behind another, from next week.

Masters 1000

The American tour will take Alcaraz from Indian Wells to Miami

The Palmareño will seek in California his third consecutive hindering after becoming, always beating the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final, with that of two years ago (6-3 and 6-2) and with the last season (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 (7-6 ( 5) and 6-1).

Alcaraz, who at 21 appears as the third player in the world and is professional since 2020, will then have the opportunity to sign another triplet in Wimbledon, Major who conquered in 2023 and in 2024 imposing himself in both ends to Serbio Novak Djokovic (1- 6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 and 6-2, 6-2 and 7-6 (4)).

The Murcian tennis player already took the victory in the ATP 500 in Barcelona and in the Masters 1,000 of Madrid both in 2022 and in 2023 but could not sign his third victory in either of those two tournaments in 2024 because he did not go to the city of Condal by Injury and in the capital of Spain fell into the quarterfinals against Russian Andrey Rublev by 6-4, 3-6 and 2-6.