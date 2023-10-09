Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during the match against Evans. ALY SONG (REUTERS)

Daniel Evans knows how to tangle, to seek tickling from one side or another. The Englishman has skills, intelligence and imagination, ham knife in hand all day, cutting finely backhandedly and without stopping, slice by slice with the intention of getting Carlos Alcaraz out of his mind, who assumes, rolls up his sleeves and rows for a good a while against the current. Nothing new; predictable, but not easy. The Spaniard knew where the shots were going to go and what awaited him. The Englishman, a stubborn type as well as a strategist, is one of those who usually poses labyrinthine duels like the one this Monday in Shanghai, where we enjoy a balanced tangle finally defined by patience by the one from El Palmar: 7-6(1) and 6-4, in 2h 23m. Many times, calm is everything.

Alcaraz celebrates after a very tricky fight, one of those with curves and more curves. Thorns here and there. Not a moment of respite. On the Murcian bench, the members of his team make faces and without saying anything, they say everything. “Outside of the Grand Slams, this has been one of the hardest matches I have played this year,” he corroborates. a posteriori the protagonist, required to undergo a constant and convoluted change of gears that he already experienced not too long ago. He went to New York and in front of him was, of course, Evans. It was September and the Brit managed to win a set. This time he doesn’t get any bite, but for almost two and a half hours he demands from Alcaraz an exercise of supreme control.

“The key is to be there all the time, mentally strong. “He has been more aggressive than other times,” the winner tells journalists, who will face the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16 of the tournament, the Bulgarian being superior to Karen Khachanov in the previous round (7-6(6) and 6 -4). “I have had many opportunities, but I have not taken advantage of almost any of them. The easy thing would have been to go down a little, but the fundamental thing was to wait for the opportunities and trust that I would have more”, he specifies, referring to the radically opposite course of the two partials: options are disappearing in the first and Evans (33rd in the world) succeeds. when he should, and he forgives the British in the continuation and he sinks his teeth.

“It would have been very easy to have left mentally,” says the Spaniard, “but I have remained firm.” Until the tenth attempt, Alcaraz was unable to achieve the goal. break; one of 13 in the first round, in which he came back from 4-1, for one of Evans, who in the second proposes even more, but fails to finish. The one from Birmingham makes it one of five and despite starting again in favor, breaking and 0-40 in his hand, he loses edge and then gives in to the loss of energy – 33 years in the DNI – and the cruising speed imposed by the rival. Now yes, piano-piano, the Murcian does not fail in the bite: two out of two. He avoids the trap again and grits his teeth again until he neutralizes the formula and imposes his deep punch.

The potion of temper – an hour and a half in the first set, with a game extended to 19 minutes – guides him towards the round of 16 of the Chinese tournament, where he will meet another one-handed backhand tennis player on Wednesday. Another veteran. Dimitrov, what could have been and was not. A shame. He wars today without pain or glory, although he maintains weight in the ranking (19th). “We have already played great games against each other,” conveys Alcaraz, winner of the previous three. “He has a spectacular game, a lot of talent. “I will try not to let him dominate,” he adds at the end of a day that has taken him ahead of the American Tayor Fritz, surpassed by Diego Schwartzman, and also of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, beaten by Ugo Humbert and still disoriented: fall at the premiere in Beijing, just one more step in Shanghai.

BADOSA WILL BE IN THE BILLIE JEAN KING CUP IN SEVILLE On the other hand, the captain of the Spanish team, Anabel Medina, announced yesterday the team that will compete in the Billie Jean King Cup, from November 7 to 12. Paula Badosa will be in charge, who has not played a match since she suffered from her back injury at Wimbledon in July. In theory, the Catalan was not going to step on the court again this season, but she has cut deadlines and will line up for the La Cartuja de Seville event along with Sara Sorribes, Rebeka Masarova, Cristina Bucsa and Marina Bassols. See also Will the vineyard be able to survive climate change? Except for the last one, all of them appear in the top-100 of the WTA. Along with the five components there will also be Claudia Ferrer, a 17-year-old from Zaragoza who this year has been proclaimed junior champion at the national level. “We are the third power by country and the fact of playing at home makes us much more dangerous. It is obvious that we have a lot of respect for all the players and teams, but surely when they look at us they also see a difficult team,” captain Medina, at the head of the team, said during the event held at the Higher Sports Council (CSD) in Madrid. team since October 2017. “We are very excited and, why not think that we can win a sixth cup?”, indicated optimistically the president of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET), Miguel Díaz Román. Spain will seek its sixth title after those obtained in 1991, 993, 1994, 1995 and 1998. In the initial group phase it will face Canada (Wednesday the 8th) and Poland (Friday the 10th), hoping to achieve the first group place that will would grant qualification for the semifinals. Switzerland will defend the title obtained last year in Glasgow and seven of the 20 best players in the world will parade on the court.

