Alcaraz speaks when the heat has passed and the revolutions have dropped. The disappointment is great but, he says, it also serves as a lesson. Djokovic is very much Djokovic and from now on, challenges as huge as the Serb’s require a plus. “It’s time to train more and use the experience of this match so that when situations like these come up, I know how to handle them better than I have,” the Murcian introduces to the journalists, hurt for running out of finals and for closing the tournament in this way. , torpedoed by his own body. He is referring to the ramps, to the cramps that began to seize him in the second set. “First the hand, then the legs and in the end practically everything”, specifies the still king of the circuit, betrayed again by his own physique.

He does not finish finding the Alcaraz key in that sense. If the load of games harmed him in the final stretch of last year, in this year problems have once again plagued him despite the fact that his prudence and his team have multiplied in terms of preparation. Throughout these three weeks in Paris and as he had been doing in recent days, the tennis player chose not to exercise before matches and to dose. The day before the clash with Djokovic he did not go out on the training court and the day before he only rallied for 40 minutes, with the aim of arriving as fresh as possible and avoiding risks. Even so, the impressive rhythm of the ball that the Balkan imposed in the first two sleeves ended up taking him ahead.

“I entered the most tense game of the account. I didn’t know how to relax, get rid of the tension”, exposes the man from El Palmar, champion in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona and Madrid this season; “From the beginning I had an extra tension that in the end in a Grand Slam takes its toll, and after how intense the first sets were, well, even more so. Djokovic demands you to the maximum and he is squeezing you little by little; If you don’t try to get rid of that tension from the beginning, in the end you pay for it”.

Over the last two years, Alcaraz has transformed his body. Naturally fibrous, a noodle as a teenager, he has been bulking up and sculpting a Herculean figure who has graced the covers of men’s health and beauty magazines, as well as campaigns for a prestigious international underwear brand. His physio, Juanjo Moreno, takes care of a body as powerful as it is delicate, recurrently exposed to the electrical efforts that he makes both on the slopes and daily at the Villena academy (Alicante). “It does not measure, but it must not lose its essence”, they warned from his team in February, aware that these starts and that violence when hitting the ball, a differential asset, carry an extra risk.

Clinging to the 1%

“As I was telling you [a su equipo] that I was very screwed up, so they told me: ‘Well, if you’re screwed up, try to find a solution, and if you can’t find it, retire’. But in the end, it was a semifinal of a Grand Slam and it would have eaten my head a lot if I had withdrawn, it would have hurt a lot more, ”she says; “So I tried to hold on as long as possible and look for solutions in the third set, even though I knew it was going to be very difficult. I thought I had a 1% chance and I wanted to hold onto them as long as I could. But playing against Djokovic in those conditions, it is very difficult to match him. I am positive, and this serves as an experience for me”.

Djokovic celebrates the victory against Alcaraz. JULIEN DE ROSA (AFP)

Asked about Djokovic’s visit to the locker room after delivering the second set, and if that time frame could be the cause of the cramps, he denied it. “He will have his reasons, he did not influence me at all; It has been the tension. Each person and each player is as it is; he had to close the game and I know how difficult it is to play against someone who is not physically 100%. You can have a slump, not find a way to end the game and cheer yourself up, make a fist, it helps you not to lower the intensity. I don’t blame him for anything, he did it well. And, honestly, if I had had a mental or physical or tennis downturn against someone who is injured and isn’t playing at his level, I would do it too, because closing a game is never easy, ”he answers.

Nole equals Evert’s record

The Serbian, for his part, will play his 34th final of a major and, therefore, he distanced himself from Serena Williams and Roger Federer, both 33, and equaled the record of the American Chris Evert. “It is a privilege to be able to make history in the sport that I love. The pressure is always on my shoulders, so it’s not going to be any different. But it is part of my sport, my life and everything I do, ”he says. “This is part of the learning curve and it is part of the experience. He [Alcaraz] He’s only 20 years old, so he’s got a lot of time. He has shown a lot of maturity in recent years and it is respectful that he has played until the last point. It was a very demanding match for both of them and the cramps are there, it’s something that can happen. At the beginning of my career it also happened to me; I understand Carlos’s emotions and nerves, and that these circumstances affect him, ”he continues.

Nole, in any case, predicts a more than brilliant future for Alcaraz. “I said and I repeat that he is going to win Roland Garros many times in the future. I have no doubt,” he predicts. Now, who is still at the gates of history is he, always alert. Don’t let your guard down. Regarding his options in the final episode of the tournament, the man from Belgrade considers that experience adds up, but that it is not decisive. “He can help control your emotions or energy expenditure, but he’s not going to make you win a match,” the Serb prudently closes.

RUUD, TO THE THIRD… The Norwegian Casper Ruud did not give the slightest option to the German Alexander Zverev, who heard some whistles when leaving the center for the donut conceded at the end: 6-3, 6-4 and 6-0. The Nordic, therefore, will have the opportunity tomorrow to make up for last year’s defeat on the same stage against Rafael Nadal. This is his third final on a big stage in the last five that have been held. He was not landing at his best, but as he has progressed he has raised the level. He eliminated the young Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and knocked down another big rival yesterday. “Last year I played against Rafa (Nadal), this year against Djokovic, two of the toughest players in history, so I’ll go undercover, like today, trying to enjoy myself, smiling as much as possible,” said Ruud, from 24 years old and fourth best racket of the moment; “Hopefully the third time is the charm for me.” On the other hand, this Saturday (3:00 p.m., Eurosport and DMAX) the number one, Iga Swiatek, and the Czech Karolina Muchova, debutant in a grand final, will compete for the women’s title.

