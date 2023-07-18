Carlos Alcaraz carried out Juan Carlos Ferrero’s recommendations to perfection before facing the legend of Djokovic at Wimbledon, where he had to do a mental exercise to be much calmer than in those erratic semifinals at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, number one in the world and brand new winner on the grass in London, managed the final in a different way in which he beat the Serbian because he learned a lot from what happened on the clay in Paris. If he enlarged the giant any more it would be impossible to win it. «We talked about how to focus it on a mental and tactical level, but the key was that he asked me: ‘is this your dream?’, I said yes and he said ‘well, you have to go for it. It is not time to be afraid. You were born to be in this type of situation and we are going to fulfill the dream’”, the young man from El Palmar, who in that game in Paris was the victim of cramps due to tension, was honest in an interview this Monday.

«You learn from mistakes and I think I am a boy who does that quite well. One cannot stagnate in the mistakes that one makes, but rather learn and improve”. A lot has happened since then and Carlos has shown that he has the gift of the great at 20 years old. Although he starts nervous, he tempers little by little based on confidence and concentration. «It is hard to believe it yourself, it is something very big. I still haven’t assimilated it. I’m a Wimbledon champion! », Emphasizes the player who says he watches videos of Roger Federer and Andy Murray to improve his performance on grass, where he has shown that he is up to the greatest.

«I have done it for me, not for the generational change, to beat Djokovic at his best level, on this stage. Beating him after ten years unbeaten on this track is incredible, I will never forget it. It’s good for the new generation to see me beat them, so they can see what can be done. It’s good for me and for the youngsters”, highlighted Alcaraz after the Serbian assured that he is a mix of the ‘Big Three’. «It’s crazy that he said that, but I consider myself a very complete tennis player, I have the shots, the physical and mental strength. You’re probably right, but I don’t want to think about it. I have seen great legends win this trophy, epic matches and I have always wanted to be a part of it. Being able to say it and feel it is a dream come true,” he said.

As for whether tennis begins a new era after his victory on Sunday at the All England Tennis Club, the tennis player considers that he is prudent and although there are people who this may be the case, for him, “as long as Djokovic and Nadal that debate has to wait, we have to enjoy these legends as much as we can. The debate will return sooner rather than later. The Murcian points out during meetings with the press that he does not consider himself chosen: “This is achieved simply through work, there are no secrets,” says the player who goes into detail that “I have simply believed in myself at all times, although obviously , behind everything I am there is a lot, a lot of work ».

From Sunday’s match, the tennis player assured that he got a little nervous before Djokovic’s overwhelming start in the first set (6-1), something that made it clear to him that he had to change the way he was playing and had to speed up the game even more. options he had against the Serbian. “If I didn’t take advantage of my opportunities, I was going to get bills and I’d be in tow again,” he remarked. A key moment was the ‘tie-break’ of the second set, which he faced against an opponent who had been successful in the previous 15 that he had played in a ‘Grand Slam’. “He gave me a lot of confidence to continue believing that he could win,” he said.

Alcaraz says that he is not arrogant at all, that he simply has a lot of confidence in himself, and that one of the keys for which he generates so much expectation is for his “simplicity both off and on the track.” “I do not change anything, I am a very close boy, and I have no problem standing up to people.”