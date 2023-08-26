The annual update made by the Forbes List has already been made public and the conclusions are quite clear in the world of tennis. The ‘prize money’ obtained by the performances of the players on the track is very important, but much more so are the sponsorship contracts that the big racket stars sign and with which they earn notable amounts of money.

Thus, based on the profits acquired between August 2022 and August 2023, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, with more than 38 million euros bagged, leads a list in which he is followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek. In the top-10 there are five men and five women, including Emma Raducanu, despite not having been able to compete for almost months, as well as Naomi Osaka, and even Rafael Nadal, most of his sponsorship earnings coming from him. .

Alcaraz has pocketed a whopping 31.4 million euros in the last twelve months, between prizes from the ATP circuit and advertising brand contracts. He is the second tennis player who has earned the most money in the last year, according to Forbes. He is ahead of Swiatek (22.1), Medvedev (20.1) and Nadal (15.1). By the way, the Murcian, who will make his debut at the US Open next Tuesday against the German Dominik Koepfer, renewed this Friday his agreement with the firm Babolat until 2030. Alcaraz signed his first contract with Babolat in Spain at the age of 10. At 13 he joined the international team of this firm and is now committed to them for the next seven seasons. The man from El Palmar currently uses the Pure Aero 98 racket, an updated version of the Pure Aero VS.

Nadal returns to training



In another order of affairs, this Friday good news came from Manacor, since Rafa Nadal began to train on the tennis court, leaving behind several months of inactivity. Until now, the Spaniard was working out in the gym and doing conservative treatments to fully recover from his physical problems. The sensations were good and now he has to get in shape.