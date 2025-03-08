40 – 0

Carlos Alcaraz’s right blow goes out

30 – 0 Carlos Alcaraz’s right blow goes out

15 – 0 Quentin Halys flat, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

Game for the Murcia that puts the 4-2 on the score of the first set.

2 – 4

[ SET 1 ]Floor out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Quentin Halys leave

15 – 40

Great right blow from the center of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Quentin Halys and gets the point

15 – 30

The setback of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

0 – 30

Ace by Carlos Alcaraz with a flat serve that cannot return Quentin Halys

0 – 15

Quentin Halys’s right -wing blow goes out

Blank game for Quentin Halys.

23

[ SET 1 ]Easy to leave Quentin Halys with which the point wins

40 – 0

Quentin Halys flat, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

30 – 0

Quentin Halys flat, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

15 – 0

Quentin Halys flat, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

Alcaraz game confirming the previous break.

1 – 3

[ SET 1 ]Quentin Halys’s right -wing blow goes out

30 – 40

Floor out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Quentin Halys leave

30 – 30

The setback of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

15 – 30

Ace by Carlos Alcaraz with a flat serve that cannot return Quentin Halys

15 – 15

Good right from the Quentin Halys network that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz

0 – 15

Great right blow from the center of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Quentin Halys and gets the point

Alcaraz Break. The Murcia ends on the network and wins the point that allows him to break the service of his rival.

1 – 2

[ SET 1 ]Auction from Carlos Alcaraz’s network that no options to Quentin Halys

30 – 40

Great right blow from the bottom of the Quentin Halys track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

Two break balls for Alcaraz in this second game with Halys service, he could not take advantage of the one he had in the previous one.

15 – 40

Reverse from the center of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Quentin Halys

15 – 30

Quentin Halys star your right -wing blow

15 – 15

Quentin Halys flat, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

0 – 15

Great right blow from the center of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Quentin Halys and gets the point

1 – 1

[ SET 1 ]Ace by Carlos Alcaraz with a lifted serve in his second service that cannot return Quentin Halys

30 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz’s right blow goes out

15 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

0 – 40

Floor out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Quentin Halys leave

0 – 30

Floor out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Quentin Halys leave

0 – 15

Great right blow from the bottom of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Quentin Halys and gets the point

With effort and patience, the French tennis player takes forward the first game of the game.

1 – 0

[ SET 1 ]Carlos Alcaraz Star His Back Hit on the Network

Murcia balloon that leaves out of little, advantage for Halys.

AD – 40

Carlos Alcaraz’s balloon goes out

40 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

First break ball for Alcaraz in this match.

40 – AD

Quentin Halys’s right -wing blow goes out

40 – 40

Great rest of Carlos Alcaraz that surpasses Quentin Halys and gets the point

AD – 40

Carlos Alcaraz’s left crashed into the network

40 – 40

Quentin Halys star your right -wing blow

40 – 30

Quentin Halys flat, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

30 – 30

Quentin Halys Estrella your Breast Strike on the Network

30 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz’s right blow goes out

The game starts with Halys at the service, Ace del Francés and Alcaraz response in the form of Passing.

15 – 15

Awesome Passing Shot by Carlos Alcaraz from the bottom of the track surpasses Quentin Halys and serves to win the point

15 – 0

Quentin Halys ace with a flat serve that Carlos Alcaraz cannot return

This will be the first time they face the Carlos Alcaraz and Quentin Halys circuit, so we are facing an unpublished duel.

The French Halys, meanwhile, is going through a great moment, with results in Dubai where he reached the semifinals, losing to Auger-Aliassime, and eliminating yesterday in the first round of Indian Wells to Carreño. An action that could allow him to enter the Top-50 but now he has ahead of the challenge of measuring the current champion.

In this 2025, Alcaraz fell into the quarterfinals of Australia against Djokovic, he was champion in Rotterdam against Alex de Miñaur and lost in rooms in Doha against Lehecka.

In 2023 and 2024 Carlos Alcaraz was champion in Indian Wells, so he can become the first tournament that wins three times that would also be consecutive.

A tournament in which Alcaraz has had a brilliant performance in its last participations. In 2022, when he became the youngest semifinalist in Indian Wells from André Agassi in 1988, he was eliminated in that round by Rafa Nadal.

In Murciano, he premieres in the tournament in second round against Halis that yesterday was imposed by Pablo Carreño in the first round.

Good afternoon and welcome to Carlos Alcaraz’s first meeting at the Indian Wells 2025 Masters 1000 in which he faces Quentin Halis.