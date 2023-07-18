The 2.7 million euros collected for the Wimbledon victory are just the tip of the iceberg. Like the 7 million already earned with results on the field in 2023. Or the almost 18 million accumulated in his very short career. Yes, because Carlos Alcaraz is a number one not only in tennis, but also in marketing, with a sponsorship portfolio already worthy of a legend like Novak Djokovic, who he replaced as lord of the green fields of Church Road with his triumph on Sunday, but also by Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, the phenomena by admiring whom he built his own game and who he is already replacing as the faces of world tennis. As on the court, the 20-year-old Spaniard also learns quickly in finance: he was the tenth highest paid tennis player (man or woman) in the world in the Forbes magazine accounts for earnings, on and off the court, between August 2021 and August 2022, but considering that in the last year he won the US Open, became the youngest world number 1 in history and has now conquered Wimbledon, when the new rankings come out before the Flushing Meadows tournament, the Spaniard promises to stay longer higher, much higher. In the rankings of a year ago, Alcaraz had put together 4.5 million euros off the field, 800 thousand euros less than what he earned with bonuses: that figure may have even doubled since then.