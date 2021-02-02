Carlos Alcaraz didn’t have to work hard on Tuesday to win his second ATP match at the Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park. The Murcian went to the second round by withdrawal of Hungarian Attila Balasz when the match was 2-2 in the first set. Left foot problems for the 32-year-old world number 94 prevented him from continuing and Alcaraz’s next opponent will be the tournament’s top seed, Belgian David Goffin.

In the short time that the confrontation lasted, the performance of the Spaniard with his service stood out: in two games he added three direct aces with power and placement. For the rest, it took a bit for the rest to reach their rival’s fast shipments, with open shots and changes of pace that Carlos could not reach.

Andújar does not lift his head

Pablo Andújar cannot find a way to straighten out a course that has led him to lose 14 of his last 18 ATP matches between 2020 (4-12) and 2021 (0-2), with losses in the opening rounds of Australia, US Open and Roland Garros. The Cuenca player could not beat the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, one of the tennis players who has had the best time during confinement and who won with ease: 6-4 and 6-2 in 1h: 26. In the first set, he broke the first two serves from Andújar and then lifted two break balls and held on until the end. The second set was opened by the Uruguayan with a resounding 4-0 and the Spanish was in tow. Service expertise was the difference between the two, in favor of Cuevas, who will face Coppejans or Haase in the second round.

Great Ocean Road Open results and draw.