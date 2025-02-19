Life Carlos Alcaraz (21), fresh tennis player in the first partner, tennis player in the second, who has been forced to resort to the third to overcome Luca Nardi has been complicated.

The Italian, 85.º of the ATP, has stunned the Murcia by adding five consecutive games in the second set, although it has ended up compromising (6-1, 4-6 and 6-3) and has given way to Alcaraz, which is already there In the quarterfinals of Doha, where Jiri Leheckka awaits him, and this Thursday.





Like Alcaraz, an anarchic point, Paula Badosa (27) is handled in uncertain parameters.

This time he has said goodbye to the Open of Dubai in the round of 16 before the Kazaja Elena Rybakina, seventh racket of the world, in a round trip, full of alternatives and, in a way, wasted by the Spanish: he has seen how Four game balls escaped him on the second set and two more in the third.

Badosa, definitely a response to the back problems that had tortured her in 2023, has fallen 4-6, 7-6 (8) and 7-6 (2).